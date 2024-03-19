Act fast! This Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier has a huge discount in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Whether you suffer from seasonal allergies, or want clean air to sleep better, having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference in filtering airborne pollutants and improving the quality of air.

Depending on the model, specifications, and features you need, the cost of air purifiers can be an expensive investment. Which is why the Amazon Big Spring Sale is a great time to bag a bargain and save serious cash.

For a limited- time only, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier is now on sale for just $159. This is a 31% discount from its original price of $229, making a substantial saving!

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCoway-AP-1512HH-Mighty-Purifier-True%2Fdp%2FB00BTKAPUU%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

This air purifier offers a small footprint, measuring at 16.8 x 18.3 x 9.6 inches, but has a mighty performance. With a HEPA efficiency rating of 99.97%, it uses a four-stage filtration system to get rid of pollutants and odors indoors. It’s equipped with indoor air quality monitoring, a timer, filter indicator, and there are five different fan speed options to choose from, including auto and eco modes. Plus, it has a stylish black and silver design to suit any room.

Essentially, the things you need to know before buying an air purifier include the CADR rating (clean air delivery rate), specs, size, and/or noise levels. The higher the CADR rating, the more effective it is in removing pollutants, allergens and cleaning your air overall.

When we tested and reviewed the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH for our best air purifiers guide, it achieved an adequate CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 247.5, 232.3, 241.3 performance across smoke, dust and pollen during our tests.

In addition, it rated highly for being the most energy-efficient air purifier compared to our other models. This is especially ideal if you’re looking to use it on a daily basis for cleaner air, without worrying about high energy bills.

We found it very straightforward to set up and operate, with the buttons clearly labeled and responsive on the control panel. If you’re looking for a mid-sized, air purifier, the Coway Airmega size is suitable for rooms of up to 384 sq ft, and its compact, discreet size makes it easy to hide out of sight — without being an eyesore in the room.

If you’re looking to improve the quality of your air, without paying a grand price, this Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier is one of the best deals I’ve seen. Bear in mind, this price is for a limited-time only, and not likely to stick around. So you’d better grab it while it lasts!