Act fast! iPad 256GB just hit record low price

Looking for a killer Amazon deal? This is it — the 256GB Apple iPad just hit its lowest price ever.

While stock lasts, you can grab the 10.2-inch iPad (256GB) for $429 on Amazon (opens in new tab). At $50 off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this config, making it one of the best iPad deals around.

If you're looking for a great Apple tablet that won't cost you a fortune, you need look no further than the iPad 2021. It's got everything you need in a tablet, with a great screen, speedy performance, and battery life that lasts an impressive 12 hours.

Compared to the previous model, the 2021 iPad has a new A13 Bionic CPU, which greatly improves its performance. It's also got more storage space— the 2021 iPad comes with either 64GB or 256GB of storage, so you're less likely to run out.

If you make a lot of video calls, then you'll appreciate Center Stage. This is a new feature that adjusts the front-facing camera on the iPad to keep your face in frame if you move around. Plus, with an upgraded 12MP front camera, your video feed (and selfies) will look sharp.

This super-popular tablet could sell out fast, so grab it while you can. Plus, check out our list of the best Apple deals to see what else is on offer.