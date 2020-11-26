Act fast! Apple's iPad is the lowest price ever in this killer Black Friday deal

Black Friday is finally here, and we've been busy rounding up the best Black Friday deals this year. And Cyber Monday deals are coming. If you were hoping to save big on your next tablet, Best Buy's got you covered.

Starting today, you can get the 10.2-inch 32GB 2020 iPad for just $279.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, but it won't last long. If you're looking for more space, the 128GB 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale for just $359.99 — a $70 saving.

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad 2020 offers swift performance, all-day battery, and a beautiful, bright display. The A12 Bionic chip makes this one of the most powerful tablets on the market, and the latest version of iOS comes packed with useful features. Paired with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, it's a productivity powerhouse. View Deal

The latest 128GB 10.2-inch iPad comes with all the same great features as the base model, with tonnes of extra space for more apps, more photos and movies, and more music, with room to spare.

In our Apple iPad 2020 review, we praised it as being a fantastic tablet for the price — and that's all the more true today, with one of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen so far.

The new 10.2-inch standard iPad gets a big boost in speed for 2020 thanks to Apple's latest A12 Bionic processor, so all your apps and games run silky-smooth. The A12 Bionic chip also brings improvements to battery life, and both rear- and forward-facing cameras.

The 2160 x 1620 resolution Retina display offers up to 500 nits of brightness—beating out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in our tests—and covers 97% of the sRGB color gamut, for a truly stunning visual experience.

And of course, the iPad 2020 supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil, which offers a seamless drawing and writing experience. Even if you're not an artist, iPadOS 14 has some clever new features that make the Apple Pencil a worthwhile investment, like handwriting-to-text conversion and shape recognition.

We'll keep monitoring Apple and Best Buy for the best Black Friday deals, so keep checking back often for even more price drops.

