Forgotten a Christmas present? Get 'em a VPN!

Look, it happens. We’ve all experienced the mad last-minute rush for Christmas gifts, trawling the internet and local shops for that perfect gift that’s easy on both the wallet and short on delivery time.

Well, luckily for you, your prayers have been answered. There is a simple solution to the problem – one of the best VPNs. OK, a virtual private network isn’t exactly heartfelt or romantic or maybe even what your loved ones asked for, but it's actually the perfect Christmas gift.

Affordable and instantly delivered, incredibly useful and in this day and age, pretty necessary. Not convinced? Well, we’ve got four reasons below to put the shopping list down and get your loved ones a VPN.

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months free | $2.99 per month

Save 74%: NordVPN is the most effective do-it-all VPN we've tested – and it's clearly feeling the holiday cheer. It's currently on offer at $2.99 per month, which is a healthy on its regular price. It's great for streaming overseas content, has impeccable privacy and security credentials, and even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.

Keep personal activity private

Santa obviously needs to know where you live – this is a sacred part of the Christmas present tradition. However, other than the big man in red, no one should know about your personal activity or details.

With a VPN, all that is kept safe. Virtual private networks encrypt your online activities, meaning while you’re hooked up to one, no one can see your activity.

This is because a VPN works by completely changing your IP address. While this is happening, no one can pinpoint your physical location through your online devices.

That is great news for you, less so for any online scammers or criminals hoping to get their hands on your private information.

Stream Christmas movies from around the world

As we said above, a VPN is there to keep you safe online, encrypting your data and keeping your IP address hidden. However, this has a secondary and rather useful benefit.

To keep your IP address hidden, a VPN will reroute it through a different address. The best VPNs allow you to choose which country you are rerouted through. This means you can access certain features from those countries.

More specifically, you can tune in and watch content available from those regions. Geo-located content can be unlocked on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and a host of other streaming sites.

Some options will work better as streaming VPNs, but plenty of tools are available to unblock regional and global content.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Protect any new tech you found in your stocking

Whether it's for you or a loved one, gadgets are flowing at Christmas time. A new tablet, smartphone or laptop is a great gift. But, they can also be at risk.

Many VPNs automatically come with security like ad blockers, malware trackers or phishing protection. Some of the more secure VPNs are even specifically focused on safety, putting in layers of protection when activated.

NordVPN for example offers Threat Protection Pro. This tool aims to protect your online presence down to the Javascript and URL code levels. This means it can filter out and protect you from just about every malicious attempt you’ll bump into online.

These tools aren’t just to protect something new either. Most VPNs can be used across a variety of devices, keeping your whole family and their gadgets safe.

Some of them are super cheap

If you somehow haven’t been convinced by all of the reasons above, we’ve got one last one for you. Right now, with a little helping hand from some seasonal deals, cheap VPNs are falling like snow.

PrivadoVPN is currently available at a ridiculously low price of $1.11 per month or $30 all-in. Despite the price, it's a VPN with a lot to offer. It has an easy-to-use interface, the ability to unblock tons of streaming sites, and it can be used across up to 10 devices.

For the slightest bit more each month, you can get your hands on Surfshark. It is one of the biggest names in the VPN space but only costs $1.99 per month ($55 for a one-off payment).

Surfshark has always walked a perfect line between affordability and features, making it the best budget VPN around right now. Great for streaming and security alike, and a very affordable present overall.

Finally, at $2.19 per month, or $56 overall, Private Internet Access is yet another very affordable VPN option. More focused on privacy, this is a great alternative for anyone looking to keep all of their devices safe.