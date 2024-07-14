Forget Prime Day — This powerful M3 MacBook Pro is $500 off at Amazon right now

Prime Day may be fast approaching, but retailers are already slashing prices on plenty of Apple products ahead of the big day. That includes the new M3 MacBook Pro, which has hit its lowest price to date at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Right now you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip for $1,999 at Amazon. That's a whopping $500 off the typical retail price of $2,499, a frankly staggering reduction rarely seen for the best MacBooks. This configuration comes with 18GB unified memory and a 512GB SSD, but other variations are on sale as well. Best Buy Plus members can save even more: the 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro is also $1,999 at Best Buy, but if you have My Best Buy Plus, you can take an extra $100, bringing the total price down to $1,899.

M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB, 18GB RAM): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy (with My Best Buy Plus)

One of this high-end laptop's biggest selling points is its M3 Pro chip, which consists of both an 18-core GPU and 12-core CPU. You also get 18GB of unified memory (or “RAM”, in non-Apple speak), 512GB of SSD storage and a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display. Stacked with these kinds of components, this is one powerful laptop that's great for video editing while its snappy keys make for a great typing experience as well.

Its battery life is just as impressive. Though Apple says you can get 22 hours of battery life out of this machine, during our testing on the slightly more powerful MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max, we could only squeeze 17 hours and 11 minutes of juice from our review unit, so you can expect a similar battery life out of this M3 Pro model. That's still nothing to sneeze at, though, and in line with comparable devices.

The MacBook Pro's 1080p FaceTime webcam is also far superior to most other laptop cams you’ll find, primarily thanks to the image signal processor and Neural Engine that all M3 models have that help clean up image quality while you’re on a call. That 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display is predictably impressive with a super sharp native resolution (3,456 x 2,234). The screen is also responsive thanks to its 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

We don't express this price to get any lower before Prime Day. So if you've been on the lookout for a prosumer laptop capable of even the most demanding computing tasks, this deal for the MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Pro is not one to miss.