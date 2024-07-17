Most Prime Day laptop deals are crap — here’s 11 that I’d buy with my own money
These laptops are worth your cash
Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to buy a new laptop. However, that’s easier said than done since many of the machines on sale aren’t exactly great. Some might have weak components, while others could be from questionable manufacturers. I review laptops for a living and even I struggle to sift through the chaff to find worthwhile machines.
But that doesn’t mean I haven’t found some incredible laptop deals.
With Prime Day winding down, this is the last time you’ll have to save big on the best Windows laptops and the best MacBooks. To help you out, I’ve selected 11 notebooks that I not only recommend but would actually buy myself if I were looking for a new laptop.
11 laptops worth buying
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
If you're looking for an ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop with style to spare, you can't go wrong with the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED. This configuration features a 14-inch OLED touch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life. Just note that newer MacBook Air M3 models are also available.
HP OmniBook X: was $1,149 now $999 @ HP
What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style, it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.
MacBook Air 13 (M3, 8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
You can save $250 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $1,000 so soon after its release, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.
HP Omen Transcend 14: was $1,449 now $999 @ HP
The HP Omen Transcend 14 delivers the goods thanks to its great RTX 4050 gaming performance, classy design, vibrant OLED display and RGB-lit keyboard. While its battery life could be better and it only has USB-C charging via one port, this is a good gaming laptop deal.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: was $1,849 now $1,399 @ Samsung
Slim and sleek from every angle and sporting a gorgeous sapphire blue finish, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a mighty AMOLED laptop packing Snapdragon power and stamina that makes the MacBook blush. And it can be yours for $500 off right now.
MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's new M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Legion Slim 5: was $1,749 now $1,299 @ Lenovo
This 16-inch rig is perfect for gaming or for multitasking. It features a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4070 GPU.
Alienware m16 R2: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Dell
With a sleek design, a comfortable keyboard and strong gaming performance, the 16-inch Alienware m16 is easy to recommend. This is a great price for a gaming laptop that houses an RTX 4060 GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor.
MSI Vector GP68HX 16: was $2,099 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
A performant gaming laptop that brings the power thanks to its RTX 4080 GPU. Nvidia’s graphics card is ably supported by an Intel Core i9 13950HX, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its FHD 16-inch screen can reach a max refresh rate of 144Hz.
MacBook Pro 16” (M3 Max/36GB/1TB): was $3,999 now $3,399 @ Amazon
The ultimate MacBook is on sale. This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on the go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 48GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and comes in the sleek Space Black color option.
