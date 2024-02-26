Hurry! Microsoft is knocking up to $500 off the Surface Laptop 5 right now
The latest Surface Laptop just crashed in price
The Surface Laptop 5 is a straightforward productivity laptop. While it doesn't break any speed records, it's still a reliable machine if you're looking to get work done.
For a limited time, Microsoft is taking up to $500 off its 15-inch Surface Laptop 5. After discount, prices start from $1,099 for a laptop with a 12th gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
15" Surface Laptop 5: up to $500 off @ Microsoft
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a dependable productivity machine. Its spacious keyboard and tall screen are great for getting work done and the fact that Microsoft improved the brightness makes it slightly more usable outdoors. The newly-added Thunderbolt 4 support is also welcome. Right now Microsoft is taking from $200 to $500 off select configs with prices from $1,099.
We'll be honest: Our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review was a mixed bag, but there are plenty of good features on this laptop, even more so now that it's on sale. If you're looking for a productivity friendly laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 delivers. It has a large, bright screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, meaning you get a better view of what's on the display. The keyboard is also spacious and comfortable to type on.
Performance is also good enough for everyday computing tasks, although gamers will want one of the best gaming laptops to get more for their money. When we tested the laptop, it also didn't handle rendering 4K video very quickly, so career video editors may want to stay clear.
The laptop does have a good pair of speakers with Dolby Atmos support, though. If you'd like to catch up on a movie or two, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a decent device to do it on.
