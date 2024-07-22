Act fast! This is one of the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've ever seen

You know when Charlie finds a certain golden ticket that grants him an all-access tour to the world’s most famous chocolate factory? Well, I just found the golden ticket of gaming laptop deals.

Right now, the Acer Predator Triton 14 with RTX 4070 GPU is on sale for $1,429 at Amazon . Normally this gaming laptop goes for $1,999, making for a pretty remarkable saving of $570. Heck, you could pick up a Steam Deck OLED with that colossal discount you’re making so that you can keep your progress going in some of the best PC games over multiple devices.

Prime Day has come and gone, but I I didn't see many deals that were quite this sweet. A $520 saving on a gaming laptop that houses one of the fastest GPUs in the world is unbelievably tempting, and that’s before you throw in Intel’s impressive i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a mini-LED display with a 250Hz refresh rate.

The 14-inch screen on the Acer Predator Triton 14 is pretty special. While mini-LED as a display tech hasn’t quite reached OLED levels of color, the increasing number of dimming zones manufacturers are incorporating into these screens continue to improve their contrast performance. Also, the 2K screen (2560 x 1600) on this Acer will ensure the best Steam games will look extra crisp on the Triton 14’s display.

When it comes to price vs performance with laptop GPUs, the RTX 4070 is the one I'd recommend to most serious gamers. Yes, the RTX 4090 is technically a much faster graphics card (and 4090 gaming laptops are the most expensive units around), but as we've seen in Managing Editor of Computing Jason England's recent Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review, the most powerful consumer GPU in the world can sometimes underwhelm if a laptop's other components aren't fully pulling their weight.

Considering it’s not uncommon to see RTX 4060 laptops go for this sort of money, the fact you can currently pick up that GPU’s big brother in a impressively specced laptop for less than $1,500 is seriously impressive. If you’ve still got some pennies in your change purse after Prime Day, I’d give serious consideration to checking out this impressive portable PC.