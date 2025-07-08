Live

I’ve found the best Prime Day deals under $25 — YETI, Apple, Carhartt and more from as low as $3

Shop the best budget-friendly deals this Prime Day

Deals
By last updated
Best Prime Day Deals Under $25

Prime Day Deals

(Image credit: Future)

Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. My Favorite Deals Under $25
3. Apparel
4. Amazon Devices
5. Tech
6. Water Bottles
7. Games
8. LIVE: latest updates

Prime Day has officially begun — and the next four days are sure to be packed with epic deals across all categories. But with prices soaring everywhere, just because something is on sale, doesn't always mean it's affordable.

As a deals writer, there's nothing I love more than a good bargain! And the good news is, we're already seeing some of the lowest prices ever from our favorite brands this Prime Day. I've done some digging and have found deals that actually feel like deals — many of which happen to be under the $25 mark.

For instance, water bottles from brands like YETI, Stanley and Hydro Flask are starting at the low price of $15. If you're looking to upgrade your Amazon devices, you're in luck. You can grab a Blink Mini 2 for just $19 or an Echo Pop for just $21. And when it comes to apparel, brands like Adidas, Skechers, Carhartt and more are all hosting offering huge discounts in celebration of Prime Day.

From handy Amazon smart home devices to cool wireless headphones, I've handpicked all the best Prime Day deals that won't cost a penny over $24.99. I'll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back for new deals.

Quick Links

^ Back to top

olivia headshot
Olivia Halevy

I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Kindle, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll help you find the deals worth your time and money by highlighting my top picks during this year's Amazon Prime Day.

My Favorite Deals Under $25

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon
Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. For Prime Day, the site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.

View Deal
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but today's Prime deals are slashing the prices of various sets. You can find deals on everything from Disney to Star Wars as well discounts on generic sets.

View Deal
Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries (20 pack)
Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries (20 pack): was $18 now $12 at Amazon

Don't forget batteries! Right now you can get this 20-pack of AA batteries on sale for $9.68. That works out to less than 50 cents per battery.

View Deal
Switch 2 games/accessories: from $14 @ Amazon

Switch 2 games/accessories: from $14 @ Amazon
Sadly, there is no Switch 2 restock at Amazon right now. However, Amazon does have Switch 2 games and accessories on sale from $14. It includes controllers, carrying cases, headsets, and more.

View Deal
Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask
Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $28 now $16 at Amazon

The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.

View Deal
YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering epic deals on YETI cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $17 ahead of Prime Day. There's plenty of deals to help you sip in style this summer.

View Deal
Anker Soundcore P20i
Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $18 at Amazon

If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

View Deal
Brightech Outdoor String Lights
Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20 at Amazon

Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

View Deal
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler (40 oz)
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $24 at Amazon

This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.

View Deal

^ Back to top

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

View Deal
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

View Deal
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured).

View Deal
Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this summer with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

View Deal
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $15 at Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

View Deal

^ Back to top

Amazon Devices

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb
Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $6 at Amazon

Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $14 at Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp
Amazon Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp: was $29 now $19 at Amazon

When paired with an Alexa speaker, the Echo Glow becomes a smart lamp. You can change the color, as well as adjust the brightness and initiate morphing light modes using either the Alexa app or voice commands.

View Deal
Blink Blink Mini 2
Blink Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is the 2nd generation of home security cameras that offer Day and Night HD views of your home, alongside two audio and motion detection. On top of that, the Blink Mini 2 offers enhanced motion detection and an LED spotlight.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Pop
Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $21 at Amazon

Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 at Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.

View Deal

^ Back to top

Tech

Mifaso Outlet Extender
Mifaso Outlet Extender: was $14 now $8 at Amazon

Since you own several gadgets, the easiest way to power them all is with an outlet extender. Not only does the Mifaso Outlet Extender have 8 outlets, but it even fashions in two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

View Deal
Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank
Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15 at Amazon

A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

View Deal
SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C
SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C: was $21 now $16 at Amazon

This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.

View Deal
Anker 713 (Nano II 65W) USB-C Charger
Anker 713 (Nano II 65W) USB-C Charger: was $39 now $18 at Amazon

The Anker 735 offers a blend of power and price for its pocketable size. The 45-watt capacity is ideal for most setups, and when not required, the prong folds up and away for safe storage in a backpack. It comes with a bundled 13-inch cable.

View Deal
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?

View Deal

^ Back to top

Water bottles

YETI Yonder Water Bottle 20 oz.
YETI Yonder Water Bottle 20 oz.: was $22 now $15 at Amazon

Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.

View Deal
Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz)
Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19 at Amazon

Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.

View Deal
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 14 (oz.)
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 14 (oz.): was $25 now $20 at Amazon

With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.

View Deal
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle: was $32 now $23 at Amazon

Snag this 16 oz Hydro Flask for 30% off on Amazon! It features a leakproof chug cap to ensure you don't spill and a narrow chug spout that provides a convenient, controlled flow to quickly quench your thirst. It's a must-have during those long hikes, runs or workout sessions.

View Deal
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle (21 oz.)
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle (21 oz.): was $34 now $25 at Amazon

On sale for just $23, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in many fun colors.

View Deal

^ Back to top

Games

Guess Who?
Guess Who?: was $16 now $12 at Amazon

Ah, Guess Who, a classic. If you have never played Guess Who before, what are you doing?! It's simple: you and another player have a board each, featuring many character tiles that can be flipped down, and are assigned a random character from a pile of cards. You must then ask "yes" or "no" questions to decipher the character your opponent has. It's a lot of fun and can get very competitive too. One time in boarding school, one of my dormmates got so mad that she lost, that she threw the board across the room. We all burst out laughing.

View Deal
Hasbro's Clue
Hasbro's Clue: was $21 now $14 at Amazon

Who doesn't love a good ol' fashioned whodunnit? Clue is a classic murder mystery board game where you and up to six other players act as detectives to solve a murder. Determine who committed the crime, the weapon they used, and which room the crime took place in. Other players will try to ruin your strategy by using cards in their hands, and the first person to make an accurate accusation wins. This is the perfect game for fans of movies like Knives Out!

View Deal
The Game of Life
The Game of Life: was $21 now $16 at Amazon

The Game of Life is, as the name suggests, a game of life. You and three other players work your way to the top, from college to retirement, by spinning a wheel and moving along a path. You must decide your career, your family life, and collect money. At the end of the game, you either go broke or become a millionaire. Your goal is to become the latter. Alongside Monopoly, this is the game that drew me into the vast world of board games.

View Deal
Monopoly (Token Vote edition)
Monopoly (Token Vote edition): was $19 now $16 at Amazon

My earliest memories of playing board games with my family take me back to all of us huddled around a table playing Monopoly. It's an all-time classic, where up to six players buy, sell and scheme their way to becoming the richest person alive. You can build houses and hotels and trade these if a player offers you a better deal. This edition includes eight classic tokens including a top hat, rubber ducky, battleship and more. One game of Monopoly can last hours and hours, so be sure to free up your evening!

View Deal
Exploding Kittens Party Pack
Exploding Kittens Party Pack: was $29 now $19 at Amazon

Ever since my partner gifted me the Exploding Kittens card game, I haven't stopped thinking about it, and we play it when we can. This family-friendly card game combines strategy and humor where you must protect your kittens, avoid explosions and outsmart your opponents. This Party Pack Edition comes with 120 cards featuring original, hilarious illustrations by The Oatmeal.

View Deal

^ Back to top

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

PS5 games under $25

A Sony PS5 Slim console on a table with a Tom's Guide Prime Day badge on top

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon is offering some stellar PS5 game deals that come in under $25. Check out a couple of my favorites:

EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $13 at Amazon

After more than a decade of waiting, EA has returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipation.