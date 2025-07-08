Here's all the stuff you can get free this Prime Day

What's better than getting epic deals during the Prime Day sales? How about getting stuff for free! While Amazon has reduced the prices of thousands of products across the site, there are some great offers that net you loads of cool stuff without having to pay a cent.

Well, apart from your Amazon Prime account.

So what can you get? How about $100 worth of games with Prime Gaming, including the extremely underrated Marvel's Midnight Suns. How about 3 months of free Kindle Unlimited, so you can get all your summer reading ready for vacation? Free months of Amazon Music... The list goes on.

There are plenty of coupon codes as well to help you save money on the likes of Grubhub. Let's goooo!

Best Amazon Prime Day freebies

Amazon Prime 30 Day Free trial: at Amazon So you're not going to get any of the below (or the Prime Day deals overall) without one of these. If you haven't already had a free trial, you get 30 days of Prime benefits without having to pay a cent — Prime TV, next-day delivery, and, of course, Amazon Prime Day deals. Grab this one today to make sure you get the very best Prime Day deals.

Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months free: at Amazon This is one of the best freebies right now — that's around $40 worth of Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for nothing at all. You'll get full access to the Hi-res streaming service, as well as the spatial audio tracks that you can listen to with compatible devices. After the 3 months is up you'll be back to paying $11.99 per month.

Kindle Unlimited 30 days free: at Amazon Get your summer reading list all sorted with a free Kindle Unlimited account. That gets you access to 4 million different books, ready to read on your Kindle app or your Kindled device. Once the trial is over, you'll have to pay $11.99 per month to keep it going.

Amazon Photos $15 credit for free: at Amazon If you're a first-time user of Amazon Photos user, you can get some extra credit to go with your unlimited Prime Photos account. Upload some pics to the service, and you'll get a $15 credit to spend on some of those epic Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Gaming 25 free games: at Amazon As every year, there are loads of games fresh for the claiming at the Amazon Prime Gaming page. That's Football Manager 2024, Star Wars Jedi Knight Dark Forces II, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Amnesia the Dark Descent, Star Wars Rebellion, Saints Row Re-elected, Tomb Raider I,II,III remastered, TOEM, Saints Row II... the list goes on, and on.

Grubhub 50% off orders up to $20 with code PRIME50: at Amazon Want to get some money off your next Grubhub order? Link your Prime Account to your Grubhub account, and use the code PRIME50 to get 50% off your order.

Audible $0.99/month for the first three months: at Amazon While this isn't strictly free, it's still a massive discount on one of my personal favorite ways of listening to my favorite books. That's a saving of $14 per month overall, although you will be back up to the full monthly price when the three months is over. You get to keep all the Audiobooks you've grabbed with your credits at the end of your three months as well, which is a big bonus.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.