AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Which wireless earbuds win?

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 have been around since 2022 and continue to be one of the best wireless earbuds available, particularly for iPhone owners. They were updated in September 2023 with a new AirPods Pro 2 USB-C version that ditched the company's Lightning connector on the case and replaced it with the universally accepted charging port. They also got support for Apple's Adaptive Audio suite via the iOS 17 platform update to Apple devices, but as our best Apple AirPods alternatives buying guide demonstrates, they're are plenty of worthy rivals.

While it's easy to appreciate the appeal of the AirPods Pro 2 for Apple fans, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are the latest contender if you're looking for buds that work as well with Apple devices as they do with Android devices.

The Momentum TW4 launched earlier this month (March 2024) and are priced the same as the Sony WF-1000XM5, one of my favorite wireless earbuds of 2023. So, in the same way as I put the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C vs the Sony WF-1000XM5 together in a face-off, here I evaluate how the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C compare to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. Read on to discover how they stack up in terms of specs, design, performance, battery life and more.

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Specs compared

(Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Apple AirPods Pro 2 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Price $249 / £229 / AU$399 $299 / £259 / AU$499 Colors White Black copper, metallic silver, graphite Size 1.22 x 0.86 x 0.94 inches (per bud); 1.78 x 2.39 x 0.85 inches (charging case) Not specified Weight 0.19 ounces (per bud); 1.79 ounces (charging case) 0.21 ounces (per bud); 2.33 ounces (charging case) Battery life (rated) 7 hours (ANC off); 34 hours (charging case with ANC off) 7.5 hours (ANC off); 30 hours (charging case with ANC off) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and AAC Bluetooth 5.4 with SBC, AAC, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive Audio, Bluetooth LE Audio, LC3 Durability IP54 (buds and charging case) IP54 (buds only)

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Price and availability

Apple kept the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C version at $249 / AU$399, which is the same price the original AirPods Pro launched at in 2019. Surprisingly though, the AirPods Por 2 USB-C got a price drop in the U.K. to £229 (down from £249). Meanwhile, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are on sale at $299 / £259 / AU$499, which is a $50 increase over their TW3 predecessor and considerably more expensive than the AirPods in all territories.

Both models are on sale now, and although they're far from the low-cost prices of the best cheap wireless earbuds, it's important to appreciate that these are flagship models and that your dollars are being spent on top-tier performance and premium features.

Winner: Apple AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Design and fit

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The drop-stem design is synonymous with Apple, and the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds don't look any different from the original AirPods Pro. The new USB-C version look no different to the previous version except for the USB-C port on the charging case. Everything else looks the same, including the same lanyard loop and built-in speaker that arrived in 2022. XS-sized ear tips are also included.

Sennheiser's Momentum TW3 came with a redesign that was smaller than the model they replaced. The TW4 look the same and feel a bit bulky compared to the elegant AirPods Pro. Apple's white-only option is a bit tired though and I much prefer the black copper finish of the Sennheiser's — silver and graphite options are also available.

Like the AirPods, they come with four sizes of ear tips and the fit always feels right. In my trials wearing both of these earbuds on my commutes and training at the gym, the fit always and each felt secure throughout my workout routine.

The Sennheiser earbuds are rated at IP54 for durability, while the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C have been upgraded to IP54 for dust and water resistance for both the earbuds and the wireless charging case.

Winner: Tie

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Features

(Image credit: Future)

The AirPods Pro 2 got a suite of Adaptive Audio features as part of the iOS 17 rollout in September 2023. They boast Apple's Conversational Awareness, which detects when you start a conversation and automatically lowers your playback volume. Adaptive modes dynamically control the level of active noise cancelation based on the noise in your surroundings and dynamically blends it with Transparency and ANC depending on your activity and environment.

Both models have reliable ear-detection sensors fitted, which automatically pause playback when a bud is removed from your ear. Playback resumes once the earbuds are re-inserted. Apple supports single-bud mode playback and appears to detect and enable single-mode automatically with just one bud inserted in the ear — simply remove both AirPods from your ear and then put one back in.

Using the latest firmware version (5.3.5), the Sennheiser have a feature called Smart Pause mode. Setting it to off enables wearers to listen with a single bud.

While the AirPods support SBC and AAC codecs over Bluetooth, the Sennheiser Momentum TW4 add aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive support when connected to compatible Android devices. They'll also be able to support Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast audio-sharing in a future firmware update. This will make the TW4 one of the first wireless earbuds to enable listeners to hear audio shared from nearby compatible devices and Auracast-powered public transmitters and could be useful for beaming public announcements at train stations and airports straight to the earbuds.

When it comes to features, these are two very different earbud options. Any buying decision will be based on the needs of the user and the playback device the earbuds are being connected to.

Winner: Tie

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Control

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The AirPods Pro 2 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 each have distinct touch controls for playback navigation. The AirPods Pro 2 are controlled by pressing their stems once, twice, or three times. You can slide your finger on the stem for volume changes.

The Sennheiser MTW4 use the familiar single, double, and triple taps or long-press methods. Both have audible feedback to acknowledge commands, but somehow I felt that the Sennheiser gave clearer confirmation of my actions.

In terms of voice activation, the AirPods Pro 2 are summoned with a “Hey Siri," command. You can also have Siri send incoming updates via Announce Messages and Announce Notifications. The Sennheiser can activate a device's native voice assistant and can be set to support Alexa via the Smart Control app.

Winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

Although the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C sound remarkably good, they don't quite match the level of engagement I got from the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. While listening to them in isolation, the AirPods Pro 2s feel like they have a wide frequency range and a good sense of stereo separation. Although Apple's AAC codec sounds good with iOS devices, there's no aptX Adaptive or aptX Lossless audio support to make the most of high-quality streams from the best music streaming services.

Sennheiser says that the TW4's internal design features a new acoustical system and a redesigned sound signature. Using my Tom's Guide playlist on Tidal to compare the sound of each pair of buds, I found that the Sennheiser had an even greater sense of stereo, with a bigger soundstage that made the listening experience feel more musical and immersive. Sennheiser's new sound signature was very enjoyable, but I found I was able to improve things even further via the sophisticated Sound Personalization mode.

Winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: ANC

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

When it comes to noise canceling, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are in the top tier of wireless earbuds around right now. ANC isn't an area that Apple needed to focus on for the upgrade to the new AirPods Pro 2 USB-C, and in my tests, they remain just as strong and effective as before.

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 hold their own even if they don't quite block out external sounds to the same level as the AirPods Pro 2. With Adaptive Noise Canceling enabled, it was still possible to pick out occasional high-frequency sounds around me such as birds chirping away in my backyard as I listened to the buds in my home office with the window open. Also, the Sennheiser's sonic signature was slightly altered when ANC mode is switched off, while the AirPods sounded consistent regardless of whether ANC was on or off.

One useful feature is the Anti-Wind setting that’s available in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. The earbuds protrude slightly from each ear, and the outer casing seems prone to catching gusts of wind. But with the Anti-Wind mode enabled while standing on an exposed and blowy train station platform, it was effective at making the sound of the wind disappear.

Winner: Apple AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Battery life

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The AirPods Pro 2 USB-C hold a full charge of around 5.5 hours with ANC enabled on the earbuds. You get up to 30 hours total from the charging case, which amounts to around four full top-ups of the earbuds when placed in the charging case.

While battery life of earbuds will vary depending on how you use them, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 claim 7.5 hours from the earbuds and 30 hours from the charging case with ANC off. There are no specs on the lifespan with ANC enabled and I'm currently assessing their real-world battery life.

Sennheiser says a quick charge will provide up to 1 hour of additional listening from just 8 minutes of charging.

Both charging cases offer wireless charging, but the AirPods Pro 2’s case supports more charging solutions, including MagSafe and compatibility with Apple Watch chargers.

Winner: Tie

AirPods Pro 2 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Verdict

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Price and value (5) 5 4 Design (15) 13 12 Controls (10) 8 9 Sound quality (25) 22 24 Active noise cancelation (20) 18 16 Call quality (10) 8 8 Connectivity (5) 4 5 Battery life (10) 6 7 Total score (100) 84 85

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are two of the best wireless earbuds available right now, but there can only be one winner.

While the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are a strong value option for iPhone owners, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are the better choice if you care about sound quality. They are futureproofed with advanced codec support for high-quality audio streams and are the better option even at their higher price.