Hurry! Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to their lowest price ever

published

Google's Pixel line of products tries its hardest to echo Apple's spread of portable devices — and that means its needs something to rival the AirPods. Case in point; the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

But there's a whole lot more to Google's similarly named earbuds, from AI to a very sleek, pastel design. You can also grab a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at Amazon for $179, after a $50 discount.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was $229 now $179 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and their smooth, pebble-like case make for a great little pair of earbuds. And I mean little — they're tiny. They're comfortable as well, and their ANC is pretty good to boot. It's the Gemini functions that most will be interested in, however, with some AI extras that set them apart from the competition. 30 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well. This $50 discount matches savings we've seen before.

The biggest thing that sets the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 apart from other, similarly monikered buds, is their Gemini integration. According to Google, they are "designed for Gemini AI", with integration across the board.

Gemini Live lets you have two-way conversations with the chatbot, so you can learn more about your surroundings, book reservations at restaurants, and more. It's a massive step up from the traditional smart assistant you'll find in most different buds.

One-tap Google Fast Pair being executed on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The design is uniquely Pixel as well. There are wonderful, pastel finishes to the buds that make them look like little matte pebbles, which also happen to fit super easily into (and slide out of) your pocket.

Battery life is a highlight as well. There's 8 hours of staying power out of the buds themselves, which extends to 30 hours when you put them back in their charging case.

ANC is solid enough, although not quite up there with the best noise-canceling earbuds. Most people are going to find their busy commute or the office blocked well enough, however.

The sound quality is fine, but you might find better elsewhere. For most people, they're going to sound solid enough and play their pop playlist with some gusto while they're out and about.

This price is the lowest that the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been for a little while, with that $50 discount bringing them down to a more affordable price. Who knows how long it's going to stick around, though — better be quick off the mark!

