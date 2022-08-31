Software

best video editing software

Best video editing software 2022

By Christian Rigg, Jackie Dove published

We tested the best video editing software programs on Mac and Windows laptops.

best free zoom backgrounds

Best free Zoom backgrounds

By Anthony Spadafora published

Download the best free Zoom backgrounds to use as your virtual background in Zoom meetings and calls.

Heardle displayed on a phone with earbuds next to it

Today's Heardle answer — Wednesday, August 31, #188

By Millie Davis-Williams published

Find out what today's Heardle answer is and see the solutions to previous games.

Quordle on a smartphone

Daily Quordle #219 — answers and hints for Wednesday, August 31

By Marc McLaren published

Find out what today's Quordle answers are and see the solutions to previous games.

Wordle displayed on a smartphone

Today's Wordle answer and hints — solution #438, Wednesday, August 31

By Marc McLaren published

Find out what today's Wordle answer is and get some hints for it, plus see the solutions to previous games.

torrenting vpn

The best torrenting VPN in 2022

By Mo Harber-Lamond published

VPN Sharing P2P might be common, but it still come with its dangers. Protect your device and reduce risk with the best torrenting VPN.

VPN deals

Best VPN deals in August 2022

By Mo Harber-Lamond, Louis Ramirez published

VPN You want VPN deals? We've got you covered. Here you'll find the very best prices on all the top providers around.

Best VPN provider ExpressVPN on a range of devices

The best VPN service in 2022

By Mo Harber-Lamond published

VPN Looking for the best VPN? Look no further. We've put near enough all the biggest providers to the test and give the lowdown on our top recommendations right here.

Windows 10 logo

How to screenshot on Windows

By Rory Mellon published

If you need to take a screenshot on Windows, here's a step-by-step guide to make it super simple.

Google Meet update

It's official — Google Meet is getting one of Zoom’s best features

By Sanjana Prakash published

Google Meet will get one of Zoom’s most handy shortcuts that allows you to hold down on the space bar to unmute yourself and chime into the conversation. The feature will roll out September 9.

A MacBook Air (2020) on a desk

How to install Rosetta on Mac

By David Crookes published

If you know how to install Rosetta on Mac, you can run apps created for Intel chips on computers with Apple Silicon inside

Best antivirus software

The best antivirus software 2022: Free and paid options

By Anthony Spadafora published

These are the best paid and free antivirus programs available based on their ability to detect malware, impact on system performance and extra features.

Cortana appearing in the start menu in Windows 10 on a Surface Pro

How to uninstall Cortana

By Henry T. Casey published

Here's how to bid farewell to Cortana, either on Windows 10 or Windows 11.

how to turn off automatic updates

How to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10

By Robert Irvine published

Want to stop Windows 10 installing updates automatically? Here's how to turn off automatic updates until a more convenient time.

Two people standing around a MacBook. The person on the right of the image is holding an iPhone in their left hand

Your iPhone can double as a remote control for your Mac — here's how

By David Crookes published

Any time you need to access files on the go, you'll need to know how to remote control your Mac from your iPhone or iPad

iPhone Facebook app

Facebook fixes a ridiculous glitch

By Marc McLaren published

Facebook was hit by a bug that’s causing comments on celebrity pages to appear in people's news feeds.

best online fax services

Best online fax services for 2022

By Melissa Perenson published

Check out our full reviews of the best online fax services before picking one to securely and affordably transfer your documents.

Keeper app shown on two iPhones

Keeper is taking 50% off its excellent password manager

By Louis Ramirez published

Keeper is taking 50% off its excellent password manager. After discount, plans start as low as $17 annually.

Instagram app on iPhone

How to hide likes on Instagram

By Dale Fox published

Wondering how to hide your likes on Instagram? All it takes is a few taps.

Image of Gmail's logo on a laptop

I just tried all of Gmail’s new features — here's the best and worst

By Sanjana Prakash published

Gmail just rolled out a new look with many new features. These are the features I liked and ones I found annoying.

Best Mac antivirus

The best Mac antivirus software in 2022

By Anthony Spadafora published

The best Mac antivirus software can help keep your MacBook, Mac mini, iMac and other Apple machines virus free.

secure VPN

The most secure VPN 2022

By Mo Harber-Lamond published

VPN Looking for the most secure VPN service on the market? Here we reveal the results of our testing, and recommend the very best 5.

Best Android VPN

The best Android VPN in 2022

By Mo Harber-Lamond published

VPN Using an Android VPN is the easiest way to protect yourself on public Wi-Fi, access blocked sites, and stream overseas content anywhere.

best password managers

The best password managers in 2022

By Anthony Spadafora published

The best password managers make storing and auto filling your passwords easier to help you save time and stay safe online.

Cheap monthly VPN

The best cheap monthly VPN plans in 2022

By Mo Harber-Lamond published

VPN If you don't want to sign up for a year or more, a cheap monthly VPN is your best choice. Here, we round up our top picks.

two men working on computers in office

Best website builders of 2022

By Ritoban Mukherjee published

Our guide to the best website builders tests and reviews platforms on ease-of-use, pricing, support, and more to help you find the right service.

woman in office video chatting on a Mac

Best video chat apps in 2022

By Tom Pritchard published

The best video chat apps to stay in touch on mobile and desktop.

Best cheap VPN being displayed on a laptop screen

The Best Cheap VPN in 2022

By Mo Harber-Lamond published

VPN Some of the best cheap VPN services are right up there with the most expensive. Here's our full rundown on which to go for.

Mobile device displaying a VPN free trial

Best VPN free trial in 2022

By Mo Harber-Lamond published

VPN A VPN free trial is the perfect way to test out a provider before committing. Here, we run down the best free trials with VPNs on the market.

iPhone 13 Pro Max review

iPhones are reportedly getting a lot more ads — and that’s a terrible idea

By Roland Moore-Colyer published

Apple could reportedly be putting more ads on iPhone, and I reckon that could be a very bad idea.

