7 deals on grills, outdoor furniture and more to help build the perfect cookout

Memorial Day weekend is a little over a month away, leaving most of us with just enough time to get outdoor spaces into tip-top party shape. If warmer weather has your weekends booked with yard work — such as planting pollinator-attracting seeds — this is a gentle reminder not to forget your porch or deck.

During outdoor gatherings, people naturally tend to congregate around bites and beverages. With this in mind, we started the search for the best deals on grills, string lights, patio furniture, and more being offered by various retailers today. In other words, consider the below finds your backyard cookout starter pack.

The Best Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBrightech-Ambience-Pro-Waterproof-Outdoor%2Fdp%2FB075NS8YXG%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $47 now $27 @ Amazon

Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-solar-lights" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 42% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. The super-bright alternatives, however, are also featuring discounts.

Sand & Stable 4’x6’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/rugs/pdp/sand-stable-jaylah-chevron-navy-blue-indooroutdoor-area-rug-w004696639.html?piid=12851521" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $146 now $46 @ Wayfair

Refresh your porch or patio with discounted outdoor goods from Wayfair. We're firm believers that every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug—even your backyard. And this jute lookalike design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements, since it's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. Our favorite part? The 4'x6' size for 62% off and the larger 9'x'12' upgrade is 55% off.

Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel BBQ Tool Set:<a href="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/221109/265127/4291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fws-ss-handled-4-piece-bbq-tool-set-with-storage-case%2F" data-link-merchant="williams-sonoma.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $109 now $54 @ Williams Sonoma

A griller is nothing without their tools, and this premium set comes with a slotted spatula, fork, tongs, basting brush, and storage case, all made from the same durable stainless steel. We love that the tapered handles are extra long, so you only have to worry about bringing the heat and not feeling it. Rely on the leather loops to hang them when the meal is done.

Fyrkat Portable Charcoal Grill: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.bodum.com/us/en/11529-16-fyrkat" data-link-merchant="bodum.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $100 now $69 @ Bodum

From the brand behind our favorite French press, Bodum's portable charcoal grill is as cute as a button. This lightweight tool is ideal for those who don't have the space for something bigger or are looking for a cooking companion on camping trips or days lounging in the park you can easily toss in the car. Small but mighty, you should be able to slap on four burgers or fillets on the Fyrkat, no problem.

Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Gas Grill: <a href="https://lowes.sjv.io/c/221109/897039/12374?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2FChar-Broil-Performance-Silver-5-Burner-Liquid-Propane-Gas-Grill-with-1-Side-Burner%2F5001374853" data-link-merchant="lowes.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $249 @ Lowe’s

One of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-grills" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="lowes.com"">best grills we've tested, this particular Char-Broil earns its top-rated status for its stainless steel plates, push-start, and even cooking. It also comes with side tables so you can spread all your fixings without feeling crowded. But hurry! This deal ends April 17.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcostway-4pcs-patio-furniture-set-cushioned-sofa-loveseat-armrest-table-garden%2F-%2FA-87334792" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $659 now $295 @ Target

It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for under $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write its "great quality for the price" and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.