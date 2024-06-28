Which Stearns & Foster mattress should you buy in the 4th of July sales? I'm a sleep writer, here's my take 

If you’re looking to upgrade your bed for one of the most luxurious mattresses on the market then look no further than Sterns & Foster. While you can expect to pay a premium price for a mattress of this quality, the luxury sleep brand has launched their 4th of July sale - and there's $400 off select mattresses, plus $300 worth of free accessories.

This discounts means you can buy a queen size Stearns & Foster Lux Estate for $2,599 (was $2,999). As a wider team of mattress testers, we know the best mattress isn’t always the most expensive one. However, Stearns & Foster mattresses are an investment that will guarantee a comfortable and supportive bed that will allow you to get the best night’s sleep, every night.

The 4th of July mattress sales are now live, making it a great time to invest in one of the best luxury mattresses on the market. But which Stearns & Foster mattress should you buy? I'm a sleep writer, here's what I think.

What is a Stearns & Foster mattress?

Stearns & Foster is a premium, luxury mattress brand that is known for its high-quality handcrafted mattresses. The brand has been in operation since 1846 and is renowned for its attention to detail with every mattress being hand-stitched and the maker signing the label once it’s complete. Stearns & Foster only use the best materials within their mattresses such as latex, advanced memory foam, cashmere, silk and wool.

Even the springs are top of the class, with their own patented coil-within-coil design that they dub The IntelliCoil. You get premium treatment from start to finish with Stearns & Foster mattresses with free white glove delivery being included in every purchase. So lets go find out the best Stearns & Foster mattresses you should buy in this years 4th of July sales.

1. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress Was from: $3,199

Now from: $2,799

Saving: $400 plus $300 worth of accessories at Stearns & Foster Best for: Hot sleepers, combination sleepers Summary: The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate brings together the cloud-like softness of Tempur foams with coils that are supportive and breathable. You can choose from four different firmness levels and there’s the option to upgrade to a pillow-top for that extra luxurious feel. This mattress is a great choice for hot sleepers thanks to the ventilated coil systems that circulate the air and keep it nice and cool. There are also external air vents so that the hot air doesn’t get trapped. This mattress also has enhanced pressure relief which our tester found out during out Stearns & Foster Lux Estate review. This mattress doesn’t have the same cradling comfort as you’d get from memory foam mattresses but it will leave your spine in perfect alignment leaving you free of any aches and pains. Benefits: Free delivery | 90-night trial | 10-year warranty Price history: Stearns & Foster don’t run as many sales throughout the year as some other brands, but when they do it’s a great time to buy because it brings this investment mattress down to a more affordable price. And the Stearns & Foster Estate Lux is one of the cheaper beds in their line up. With the current $400 discount you can expect to pay $2,899 for a queen (was $3,299) you also get the added extra of $300 worth of accessories for free.

2. Stearns & Foster Lux Hybrid Was from: $3,199

Now from: $2,799

Saving: $400 plus $300 worth of accessories at Stearns & Foster Best for: Combination sleepers, back sleepers, back pain sufferers Summary: The Lux Hybrid from Stearns & Foster is a really good all rounder suiting almost any type of sleeper. It comes in three firmness options and side sleepers will really benefit from the NASA-developed Tempur memory foam layers that contour to the body alleviating pressure points on the shoulders and hips. Whilst back sleepers will find that the excellent lumbar support helps to maintain proper spinal alignment. Overall the combination of foam and coils offers both comfort and support. This is also another good mattress if you sleep hot, the coils create a network of open channels for exceptional airflow, drawing excess heat away from your body as you sleep. This mattress also does a good job of isolating motion so if you’re sharing a bed with a restless partner, despite it being a hybrid the disturbance should be minimal. Benefits: Free delivery | 90-night trial | 10-year warranty Price history: Stearns & Foster tend to keep their big sales discounts for the larger holiday events so we are pretty impressed with the current deal that sees $400 slashed off the cost of all mattresses plus then an additional $300 in accessories for free. With the current pricing you can expect to pay $2,899 down from $3,299. You also get a generous home trial and 10 year warranty plus free white glove shipping.

3. Stearns & Foster Reserve

Was from: $1,099

Now from: $2,799

Saving: $400 plus $300 worth of accessories at Stearns & Foster Best for: Back pain, hot sleepers, Those with a decent budget Summary: The Stearns & Foster Reserve is one of the brands most exclusive mattresses. It comes in a medium feel as standard but there is an option to opt for either firm or soft pillow top. This mattress has layers of premium, pressure relieving foam including a layer of Tempur-Indulge memory foam that will match the curves of your body to perfection. It then uses IntelliCoil® HD springs which means that it can adapt whatever sleeping position you prefer and then a high-density coil border for outstanding edge support. This is also another mattress that is perfect for hot sleepers. As well as the top layer being made from a TENCEL fabric that’s designed to be cool-to-the-touch, it also has a ventilated coil system and external air vents so air flows through the mattresses instead of getting trapped inside. Benefits: Free delivery | 90-night trial | 10-year warranty Price history: The Stearns & Foster Reserve is the most expensive mattress in the brand's line up. This is an exclusive mattress that should be seen as an investment since this mattress will provide you with long-lasting comfort throughout its entire lifecycle. We do expect to see a little more money come off this mattress later on in the year but that’s only going to be a maximum of $600 like we’ve seen previously. But if you want a new bed that will keep you comfortable and cool all summer, this isn’t a deal to be sniffed at. The current $400 off plus $300 free accessories means you’ll be paying only $4,199 for a queen. And when you factor in the 90 night sleep trial, 10 year warrant and free complimentary white glove delivery, this seems like a bargain that is too good to miss.

How much does a luxury mattress cost?

Luxury mattresses cost more for a reason. When you make an investment in a luxury mattress you’ll be receiving a bed that is made from the highest quality materials. It’s also an investment because a luxury mattress will last longer than even the best cheap mattresses.

For a queen size mattress then you can expect to pay anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000. The bigger the mattress and the more features such as cooling technology that they include, the higher the price is going to be and for a high-end luxury expect to pay anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000.

When purchasing any mattress its really important to consider the materials uses, the craftsmanship, the warranty period and whether they have a sleep trial and what their return policy is. And don’t forget when you buy a luxury mattress from brands such as Stearns & Foster and Saatva you’re going to also gain perks such as free white glove delivery.

Thankfully even the best luxury mattress brands have regular mattress sales so there is always a chance to be able to pick up your luxury bed at a reduced price. Keep an eye on big sales events such as Black Friday, Memorial Day and Labor Day where you may see the lowest price of the year so you can snag the biggest discounts.