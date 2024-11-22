Want a cheap queen mattress? Here's the top 3 under $250 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Getting a queen size, quality mattress for under $250 might sound impossible. But now the Black Friday sales are launching, top-rated brands are slashing their prices, bringing beds down to the lowest prices of the year. We've found the top 3 queen mattress deals, including 32% off the Novilla Gel Memory Foam mattress at Amazon, bringing the price of queen down to just $237.99 (was $299.99).

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs means considering more than just the price. From pressure-relieving memory foam to adaptive and supportive springs. These top three mattress deals offer superb value for money, as well as decent support and comfort.

Wading through the Black Friday mattress deals can take up a lot of time, which is why we've set up a Black Friday mattress Deals live daily blog so you can get real-time updates on top-rated beds. But for now, take a look at these queen mattresses and find out why we think they're worth investing in...

1. Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress: was from $349 $238 at Amazon

Like many of the best cheap mattresses, the Cool Gel is made from 3 layers of foam. This mattress will suit hot sleepers as it is crafted from cooling gel-infused pressure relieving memory foam. It also has an open-cell design which promotes air flow to keep you cool throughout the night. The high density base conforms to your body giving ample support during your sleep. Like the best mattresses in a box, this Certi-PUR US certified memory foam mattress is easy to setup. Simple unbox it and watch it expand. With the limited time Black Friday deal, you can now get 32% off a queen mattress dropping the MSRP from $349 to just $238.

2. Novilla Gel Memory Foam Mattress: was from $299 $237.98 at Amazon

The Novilla mattress has a 4-layer foam construction with a gel-based cooling memory foam on top encased in a soft-to-touch rayon cover. The comfort foam layer helps to evenly distribute pressure and provide contouring relief. Coming in a medium-plush firmness, the Novilla mattress may be a better option for side sleepers than the Classic Brands mattress. This mattress also got an honorable mention in our best mattresses on Amazon guide. The two high density foams makes the bed durable and is made to give you superior support for healthy spinal alignment. A queen is now just $237.98 (was $299).