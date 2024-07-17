This year's best cheap mattress drops to just $137 in Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Deals aren't over yet so if you're shopping for a cheap mattress, there's still time to snap up a bargain. We've been scouring today's deals and the best offer is on the Linenspa 10" Memory Foam Hybrid, a budget-friendly spring and foam mattress that suits most sleep positions. You can now save up to 29% on the Linenspa 10" Hybrid at Amazon, with a queen priced $197 (was $279).

The Linenspa 10" Memory Foam Hybrid is one of our top recommendations for this year's best mattress for all sleepers, but obviously as a budget pick it doesn't compete with our very top-rated mattresses in terms of support and comfort. That said, it performs well for the price, offering pressure relief and decent temperature regulation to keep you cool during sleep.

This is one of the cheapest mattresses on offer in the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals and well worth snapping up if you need a mattress, want a hybrid, and have under $200 to spend on a queen size.

Linenspa 10” Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $179.99

Now from: $137.08

Saving: Up to $82 at Amazon Summary: In our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review , our testers slept on the 8” version of this mattress and felt that it was best suited to lightweight stomach sleepers. The 10” version adds thicker foam, meaning this mattress could also be a good fit for lightweight back and stomach sleepers. Made from a simple three layer design, the Linenspa has a polyester blend cover quilted with half an inch of memory foam for immediate pressure relief. We rate it as one of the best cheap mattresses of 2024. Underneath you’ll find one and a half inches of polyfoam for light contouring, followed by a base layer of 6.5” steel coils. These serve as the main support for the mattress, providing bounce and good airflow to stop the mattress from overheating. The overall feel is closer to a thin innerspring mattress and it could be a good mattress for college students , growing children and teens, or as an ideal option for guest rooms. Price history: Due to its already low MSRP, there’s no permanent discount on the Linenspa, but we do see regular discounts on the brand’s website that reduce a queen size to $256. So, this Prime Day deal is fantastic value, offering a queen for $197.94. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping

How much should you spend on a mattress?

We always recommend paying what you can afford for a good mattress and, while you can pick up a cheap mattress for very little money, you will be making some concessions. The Linenspa is a good option for those on a tight budget, but you won’t get the overall performance and durability that you’ll find if you spend a bit more.