This weighted blanket is sold out everywhere except Amazon — and it's just $26 in today's Prime Day bedding sales

The Luna Sherpa Weighted Blanket is the ultimate cozy purchase for fall, so it’s no surprise it’s sold out everywhere. However, it's still available at Amazon just today an insane Prime Day deal exclusive to Prime members has launched, taking 80% off the Luna Double Sided Sherpa Weighted Blanket , dropping the price of a 15lbs king size blanket to just $25.20 from $129.99.

If you can’t quite fork out for one of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers in this year’s Amazon Prime Day mattress deals , then opting for a bedding refresh is the next best thing. Weighted blankets are usually a sizable investment, thanks to their luxury materials and glass bead design. They’re also known for reducing anxiety and stress, due to their pressure therapy abilities.

So, this huge discount makes today a great opportunity to get a premium product perfect for the winter months, but act fast, the October Prime Day bedding deals won’t be around forever!

Luna Double Sided Sherpa Weighted Blanket

Was from: $129.99

Now from: $25.20

Saving: up to $104.79 Summary: Luna took pole position in our best weighted blanket guide this year, proving just how highly we rate its blankets. This premium weighted blanket takes cozy comfort one step further, adding two sides of 260 GSM sherpa fleece fabric for the ultimate soft, hugging sensation. While this may sound like a hot sleeper’s nightmare, Luna’s patented airflow channels and breathable filling prevent this blanket from trapping heat, helping you regulate your temperature throughout the night. Instead of the usual glass beads used in weighted blankets, the Double Sided Sherpa Weighted Blanket uses glass sand, sewn into small squares for even weight distribution. It’s available in a dark grey 50x60 throw size at 10lbs for $21.59 (was $69.97), but for most adults the 60x80 size at 15lbs would be more suitable, currently $25.20 (was $129.99). While there are four color options, each one changes the price and availability. With this purchase, you’ll be eligible for free returns within 30 days so you can ensure you’ve made the right choice. Benefits: Free returns Price history: While this sale is only available to Amazon Prime members, this Amazon Prime Day deal is an unprecedented discount on a luxury weighted blanket. While Luna frequently offers generous discounts on specific weighted blankets, the Double Sided Sherpa is sold out, meaning this could be the last chance to buy it. While Black Friday will inevitably offer great weighted blanket deals, it’s unheard of to see above 80% off, so this deal is well worth taking advantage of.

How do weighted blankets reduce anxiety and stress?

Weighted blankets reduce anxiety and stress by stimulating serotonin release and melatonin production through pressure therapy. This can help calm you by replicating the sensation of a hug. This can also help you sleep better, reducing nighttime anxiety and keeping you cozy and comfortable throughout the night.

Choosing the right weight of blanket will help ensure you get the maximum benefits, so opt for around 10% of your body weight. Most blankets come in 10lbs, 15lbs, and 20lbs options but some brands offer more weight and less.