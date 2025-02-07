The comfiest mattress I've ever slept on is 50% off in huge Nectar sale

Nectar Luxe memory foam mattress

Was from: $1,499

Now from: $999

Saving: up to $3,166 plus $599 of free bedding at Nectar

Mattress summary: The Nectar Luxe, like the best memory foam mattresses , uses high-quality, dense memory foam to create contouring support. Rather than sinking into the mattress, you sleep on top of it, with just enough ‘give’ to relieve pressure at key points. Alongside this, it’s a medium-firm feel, which is why I think it’s one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. During the testing period for the Nectar Luxe mattress review , I was impressed by the excellent motion isolation and edge support. This meant my partner and I could sleep right to the edge and not disturb each other with our differing schedules. It’s certainly the best luxury mattress I’ve slept on, and since sleeping on it, I fall asleep quicker, wake up less frequently in the night and wake up feeling refreshed.