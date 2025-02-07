The comfiest mattress I've ever slept on is 50% off in huge Nectar sale
And you'll get $599 of free bedding for Presidents' Day
The Nectar Luxe is by far the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever slept on. It’s Nectar’s premium offering, sitting above the entry-level Nectar Classic model and the Nectar Premier, but just beneath the Ultra (Nectar’s most luxury model.) In a huge Presidents’ Day flash sale, the Nectar Luxe is 50% off with $599 of free bedding at Nectar. We haven’t seen a deal like that in a long time, and it brings a queen down to $1,249 (total value calculated at $3,165.)
Nectar is the brand behind some of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers. Offering both memory foam and hybrid options, you’re likely to find a Nectar mattress that suits your sleep. The Nectar Luxe is a 14” tall, luxury memory foam mattress that has a simple, but effective structure that means it excels in support, pressure relief and motion isolation. I’ve been sleeping on it for over 3 months now, and I’d recommend it to everyone I know.
While we’re used to seeing an evergreen 50% off discount, the added Presidents’ Day mattress sale offer of $599 of free bedding makes this deal well worth taking advantage of. As a sleep writer and editor, this Nectar Luxe deal is my top recommendation. Here’s why.
Nectar Luxe memory foam mattress
Was from: $1,499
Now from: $999
Saving: up to $3,166 plus $599 of free bedding at Nectar
Mattress summary: The Nectar Luxe, like the best memory foam mattresses, uses high-quality, dense memory foam to create contouring support. Rather than sinking into the mattress, you sleep on top of it, with just enough ‘give’ to relieve pressure at key points. Alongside this, it’s a medium-firm feel, which is why I think it’s one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. During the testing period for the Nectar Luxe mattress review, I was impressed by the excellent motion isolation and edge support. This meant my partner and I could sleep right to the edge and not disturb each other with our differing schedules. It’s certainly the best luxury mattress I’ve slept on, and since sleeping on it, I fall asleep quicker, wake up less frequently in the night and wake up feeling refreshed.
Price history: We’re used to seeing the current price, $1,249 for a queen, despite the total value being calculated at $3,165, because of the evergreen 50% off Nectar mattress sale. However, the $599 worth of free bedding deal is a new addition for Presidents’ Day, and it makes it a fantastic sale worth taking advantage of. We don’t think you’ll see a better value bundle deal throughout the year, so don’t wait around!
Benefits: 365-night trial | free shipping | lifetime warranty
Looking for a budget alternative? Try this...
Nectar Classic: from $1,081 $349 at Nectar
The Nectar Classic is the brand's entry level model. It has a simple memory foam structure which we thought provided excellent cushioning for all sleepers, especially back sleepers, during our testing for the Nectar Classic mattress review. A queen is currently $649 (total value calculated at $1,664) and you'll get $599 of free bedding, plus a lifetime warranty, 365-night trial and free shipping.
