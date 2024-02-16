The 5 best Presidents’ Day mattress topper deals to instantly refresh your bed

Whether your mattress isn’t as comfortable as it could be, or you’re looking for a way to instantly provide some additional pressure relief, extra softness, firmness or temperature regulation, a mattress topper is a quick and easy way to refresh your sleep set-up.

While investing in one of 2023's best mattresses for all sleepers is an excellent way to improve your shut-eye, a bed topper is a more affordable way to get a new-bed feel for less. And there’s never been a better time to buy too, with the Presidents’ Day mattress sales discounting prices by up to 40%.

For example, the top-rated Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper has been slashed by a huge 40%, so you can now buy a queen size Tempur-Adapt bed topper for $251.40 (was $419) at Tempur-Pedic. But there are other brands worthy of your consideration too, and here we’ve rounded up our five favorite deals to shop this Presidents' Day…

1. Tempur Adapt Mattress Topper by Tempur-Pedic

Best for: Hip, back and joint pain

Was: from $319

Now: from $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Adapt topper is our number one recommendation for the best mattress topper overall, and with 40% off you'll get a luxurious new-bed feel at a fraction of the price. Go for the Tempur-Adapt topper if you want to instantly transform the feel of your bed... without actually buying a new bed. It's an excellent choice for relieving painful joints too, as well as softening a hard bed that's unforgiving on your hips and back. Add a cooling cover for an extra fee if you tend to sleep warm. This 40% discount courtesy of this month's Tempur-Pedic mattress deals is excellent, with the price of a queen down to $251 (was $419) with free shipping.

2. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper

Best for: Making firm beds softer

Was: from $199

Now: $179 at Casper

If you want to add instant softening and cloud-like comfort to your existing sleep set up, go for the Casper Comfy Mattress Topper. In our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review, we outline exactly why the Casper Comfy is one of the best mattress toppers we've ever tested (we said the topper is like sleeping on a giant pillow). If your mattress is too hard, this can soften it up considerably. Plus, if you sleep hot and sweaty, this topper's perforated foam provides excellent temperature regulation. After a Casper mattress sale discount, you can get the twin for $179 (was $199) or the queen for $269 (was $299).

3. Birch Organic Mattress Topper

Best for: People with allergies; overheating

Was: from $436.30

Now: from $327.20 at Birch by Helix

The Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper is the natural choice for the eco conscious among us, especially at a whopping 25% off MRSP. This topper is responsibly sourced and sustainably produced, and its multi-layer design uses premium natural materials. At the top, you'll find a soft-touch, quilted cover made from breathable cotton. In the middle is a layer of wool, which delivers an extra bit of cushioning as well as being hypoallergenic. Finally, its base has a layer of Talalay latex. After discount, the twin is $327 (was $436), whereas the queen is $467 (was $623). This is as low as we've ever tracked this topper, making now an exceptional time to buy.

4. Layla Memory Foam Topper

Best for: Pressure relief on harder mattresses

Was: $289

From: from $229 at Layla

The Layla Memory Foam Mattress topper is the perfect addition for anyone who has a mattress that’s slightly too firm. This plush topper is made with memory foam and it's designed to provide gentle cushioning under your hips, shoulders and back, reducing pressure points for comfier sleep in all positions. After discount, you can get the twin for $229 (was $289) or the queen for $289 (was $349).