Take 30% off Leesa's new natural mattress in epic new Presidents' Day deal

Latex mattresses are among the best mattresses on the market, thanks to their naturally cooling and comfortable properties — but are often a luxury outside of many of our budgets. However, Leesa has slashed the price of their brand new Natural Hybrid Mattress in a new Presidents’ Day mattress sale, which brings the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,469 (was $2,099). Plus, Leesa has sweetened the deal by throwing in two free pillows and a sheet set.

Having launched just a month ago, the Natural Hybrid Mattress is a brand new bed that was created in partnership with modern décor brand West Elm. The medium-firm hybrid mattress is made from Talalay latex, a non-toxic durable material that's found in some of the best cooling mattresses. There’s a responsive layer of coils for extra breathability and support, while its soft, moisture-wicking organic cotton cover keeps temperatures regulated beautifully.

While this hypoallergenic bed is still a newbie, Leesa has already increased its discount from 25% off to 30% off for their Presidents' Day mattress sales . The bed also comes with some decent extras, including a 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty and free delivery.

Natural Hybrid Mattress by Leesa

Was: from $1,449

Now: from $1014

Saving: up to $720 at Leesa Summary: With seven internal fiberglass free layers, this 13" bed looks set to be one of the best hybrid mattresses for eco-conscious sleepers. Its design consists of four CertiPUR-US certified foam layers, including one made from 100% Talalay latex, a sustainable cushioning material found in some of the best organic mattresses, for breathability and buoyancy. It also has a layer of springs to add support and motion isolation, a moisture-wicking wool top, and a breathable quilted cotton cover. The firmness level of the Leesa Natural Hybrid is medium-firm, which is a great middle ground for all types of sleepers, but stomach and heavyweight sleepers may want something a bit firmer. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free delivery Price History: The Natural Hybrid Mattress was only launched in January 2024, but it's already been discounted twice. In early February, it was 25% off, but now the savings have increased to 30% off for Presidents' Day, so it's best to take advantage of tis deal while it's still around.

Dunlop vs Talalay latex: Which latex mattress is better?

No matter which type you choose, both Dunlop latex Talalay latex are great for eco-conscious sleepers looking for a cool, non-toxic sleep. That said, there are some differences between Dunlop vs Talalay latex that you can take into account before choosing a latex mattress

The first difference is price; Dunlop latex is cheaper than Talalay latex as it has a much simpler production process. It's also thicker, denser and therefore more durable, but it can have an uneven, bottom-heavy feel due to the way that it's made. Talalay, on the other hand, has a more consistent feel and is more porous than Dunlop and therefore more breathable. To learn more about the difference between the two latex types, visit our Dunlop vs Talalay latex comparison guide.