Steal, spend, splurge — 3 best Presidents' Day cooling mattress sales for every budget

Finding a proper cooling mattress to suit your budget isn't always easy, but in today's Presidents' Day sales there are three worth considering regardless of whether you have a small or large budget to shop with. The best deal for small budgets will get you a Cocoon Chill Cooling Bed for just $399 at Cocoon by Sealy – that's an extraordinarily low price for a cooling mattress, with a queen priced just $699 and you get up to $199 of free cooling bedding too.

The Cocoon Chill features highly in our best mattress of the year guide as a top option for hot sleepers on a budget. If you have more money to invest in cooler sleep, we've also found brilliant deals from Casper and Tempur-Pedic. These are a significant jump in price compared to the Cocoon Chill, but the cooling technology is far superior.

This year's Presidents' Day mattress sales will be over soon, so we suggest taking advantage of these deals while you still can. Plus, all three mattresses also come with a warranty, free delivery and a sleep trial, so you'll able to try out your new bed before fully committing.

STEAL 1. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam: from $619 $399 at Cocoon by Sealy

This is one of the best memory foam mattresses for cooling. While memory foam tends to sleep warm as its contouring relief relies on trapping body heat, the Chill Mattress uses heat-dissipating cover to keep you cool. When putting together our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review, we found that the all-foam bed provided excellent pressure relief and motion isolation, and all of our testers stayed cool and dry throughout the night. However, be aware that there isn't much body contouring (despite its memory foam construction) and it doesn't have the best edge support. That said, this is still an absolute bargain, with a queen regularly discounted to just $699. Plus, you get a 100-nights sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, free delivery and a free sleep bundle with purchase.

SPEND 2. The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow: from $3,095 $2,166.50 at Casper

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is not as affordable as the Chill Mattress, but it is the best cooling mattress on the market. In fact, our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review called the cooling tech "cutting edge" and praised its motion isolation and the support it provides back sleepers. However the medium-firm mattress may be a bit too firm for lighter bodies and the edge support isn't brilliant. Still, the extras are decent, with free delivery, 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty. The current 30% off deal is on of the biggest Casper mattress deals, and we can't see it ever being bettered.

More of today's top mattress sales to consider