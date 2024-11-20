Saatva's best smart bed for seniors is $400 off in huge Black Friday sale
The Saatva Solaire is a remote-controlled, adjustable mattress with 50 firmness options — and it's $400 off
Poor sleep is a common affliction of advancing age. However, investing in a smart bed is a great way to improve your sleep comfort and quality. You can now save up to $400 on the Saatva Solaire at Saatva — a remote-controlled, adjustable mattress with 50 firmness options.
Saatva is the brand behind our best mattress of 2024 and the Solaire is the only smart bed in their sleep suite, combining luxury materials with smart technology to help you achieve ultimate comfort throughout the night.
I write about sleep tech for a living and I've been keeping a close eye on smart bed deals in this year's Black Friday mattress sales. I recommend the Saatva Solaire to any seniors looking to overhaul their sleep with smart technology (without getting too tech-savvy). Here's why...
Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress
Was from: $3,295
Now from: $2,945
Saving: $400 at Saatva
Mattress summary: The Saatva Solaire is our best smart bed for backpain as it 50 different firmness setting, ranging from a marshmallow-soft 3/10 firmness rating to a supportive and firm 7/10. You can personalize it one each side of the bed so you and your partner get the pressure relief needed to ease any aches and pains, giving even this year's best mattresses for back pain a run for their money. You can also elevate the bed to keep you supported in a sitting up position that's perfect for bedtime reading. What's more, it's all controlled through a remote control rather than a mobile app (a huge benefit for the less technically apt). There is currently $400 off a queen size bringing the price to $4,095 (was $4,495). The discount goes up to $500 off in sizes from a king to an upper-flex king. The lifetime warranty, free in-room delivery and setup, and free mattress removal really add value to this price.
Benefits: 1-year sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white-glove delivery
Price history: Saatva's Black Friday sale 2024 is now live. This means the current discounts are as good as we're going to see this year. Although we saw this discount on the Solaire in Saatva's end of summer flash sale, it has never dropped any lower. Plus up to $500 off is one of the biggest discounts from the brand as a whole.
Looking for something cheaper? Try this...
Sleep Number p5 smart bed: was from $2,149 now from $1,749 at Sleep Number
The Sleep Number has plush layers that promise to relieve pressure points and keep you supported in any sleep position. Like the Saatva Solaire you can adjust firmness on each side of the bed and, when paired with a smart bed base, you can elevate your head or foot position to help you sleep comfortably. The Sleep Number p5 smart bed is $1,796 cheaper than the Solaire right now, though. A queen size is now $400 off bringing the price to $2,299 (was $2,699). You will pay a premium of $249 for delivery and set up at Sleep Number if you buy the mattress alone. But paired if you upgrade with a bed base, you can get free delivery and setup this week.
