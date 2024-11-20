Saatva's best smart bed for seniors is $400 off in huge Black Friday sale

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress

Was from: $3,295

Now from: $2,945

Saving: $400 at Saatva

Mattress summary: The Saatva Solaire is our best smart bed for backpain as it 50 different firmness setting, ranging from a marshmallow-soft 3/10 firmness rating to a supportive and firm 7/10. You can personalize it one each side of the bed so you and your partner get the pressure relief needed to ease any aches and pains, giving even this year's best mattresses for back pain a run for their money. You can also elevate the bed to keep you supported in a sitting up position that's perfect for bedtime reading. What's more, it's all controlled through a remote control rather than a mobile app (a huge benefit for the less technically apt). There is currently $400 off a queen size bringing the price to $4,095 (was $4,495). The discount goes up to $500 off in sizes from a king to an upper-flex king. The lifetime warranty, free in-room delivery and setup, and free mattress removal really add value to this price.

Benefits: 1-year sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white-glove delivery

Price history: Saatva's Black Friday sale 2024 is now live. This means the current discounts are as good as we're going to see this year. Although we saw this discount on the Solaire in Saatva's end of summer flash sale, it has never dropped any lower. Plus up to $500 off is one of the biggest discounts from the brand as a whole.