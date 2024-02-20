Quick! There's still time to buy the Avocado Green organic mattress in the Presidents' Day sales

Presidents' Day may be drawing to a close, but there's still time take advantage of one of the best mattress deals to come out of this major sale event — 10% off the hugely popular organic mattresses, the Avocado Green.

The Avocado Green is one of the most highly rated and well-known organic mattresses, thanks to its outstanding eco credentials and superior comfort levels. and rates alongside some of the best mattress on the market. It’s still reduced by 10%, bringing the price of a queen mattress down to $1,799 .

10% might seem a conservative figure compared to some of the big-hitting Presidents' Day mattress sales we've seen in recent days (like the huge 50% off DreamCloud sale), but Avocado mattresses are rare, so any discount is always worth taking advantage of if it's the right mattress for you. Still undecided? Let's take a closer look at the mattress...

Avocado Green mattress

Was: From $1,399

Now: From $1,259 at Avocado Summary: The Avocado Green mattress offers outstanding support for back and stomach sleepers, along with top notch organic credentials — which is why it ranks highly in our best organic mattress guide. During our Avocado Green mattress review , our testers also thought that the mattress would be a great choice for heavier sleepers, thanks to its firmer support. The mattress is made from GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool, and cotton, and up to 1,459 individually wrapped coils with five ergonomic zones, giving outstanding pressure relief. Motion transfer and edge support are both excellent, and the organic and breathable materials in the mattress mean you’ll sleep cool, with the mattress providing excellent temperature regulation throughout the night. If you’re a side sleeper, Avocado also offer a Plush box top, which is currently discounted by 20% taking a queen size from $3,299 to $2,639. Price History: Today’s Presidents’ Day sale means you’ll get 10% off the standard Avocado Green, rising to 20% if you choose to add in the Plush box top to soften the feel of the mattress. It’s not a huge discount, but I think it’s worth taking advantage of if you’re in the market for this excellent organic mattress. Benefits: 365-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping up to and including queen size

How much does an organic mattress cost?

Organic mattresses tend to command a higher price tag than standard mattresses, and this is down to the materials used in them. 100% organic materials and spotless eco-credentials don’t necessarily come cheap, so you’re paying for quality as well as the organic nature of the mattress.

The Avocado Green isn’t the cheapest organic mattress on the market, and you can pick up an Awara Natural Hybrid mattress for $1,699 at full MSRP for a queen size. Currently, the Awara is on offer for $949 and is an excellent option for those on a tighter budget, although it’s not a great choice for couples as there’s a lot of bounce and movement, creating a fair amount of motion transfer.

Expect to pay over $1,000 even at major sales events for most organic mattresses with costs escalating from there. Are organic mattresses worth it? I think so, as they’re usually made with highly durable latex. This means the mattress will have a longer lifespan and you’ll get more years out of it than you would a cheaper all-foam model.

