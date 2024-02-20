Quick! There's still time to buy the Avocado Green organic mattress in the Presidents' Day sales
The best organic mattress is still 10% cheaper in the Presidents' Day sales — but you'll have to be quick
Presidents' Day may be drawing to a close, but there's still time take advantage of one of the best mattress deals to come out of this major sale event — 10% off the hugely popular organic mattresses, the Avocado Green.
The Avocado Green is one of the most highly rated and well-known organic mattresses, thanks to its outstanding eco credentials and superior comfort levels. and rates alongside some of the best mattress on the market. It’s still reduced by 10%, bringing the price of a queen mattress down to $1,799.
10% might seem a conservative figure compared to some of the big-hitting Presidents' Day mattress sales we've seen in recent days (like the huge 50% off DreamCloud sale), but Avocado mattresses are rare, so any discount is always worth taking advantage of if it's the right mattress for you. Still undecided? Let's take a closer look at the mattress...
Avocado Green mattress
Was: From $1,399
Now: From $1,259 at Avocado
Summary: The Avocado Green mattress offers outstanding support for back and stomach sleepers, along with top notch organic credentials — which is why it ranks highly in our best organic mattress guide. During our Avocado Green mattress review, our testers also thought that the mattress would be a great choice for heavier sleepers, thanks to its firmer support. The mattress is made from GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool, and cotton, and up to 1,459 individually wrapped coils with five ergonomic zones, giving outstanding pressure relief. Motion transfer and edge support are both excellent, and the organic and breathable materials in the mattress mean you’ll sleep cool, with the mattress providing excellent temperature regulation throughout the night. If you’re a side sleeper, Avocado also offer a Plush box top, which is currently discounted by 20% taking a queen size from $3,299 to $2,639.
Price History: Today’s Presidents’ Day sale means you’ll get 10% off the standard Avocado Green, rising to 20% if you choose to add in the Plush box top to soften the feel of the mattress. It’s not a huge discount, but I think it’s worth taking advantage of if you’re in the market for this excellent organic mattress.
Benefits: 365-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping up to and including queen size
How much does an organic mattress cost?
- Empty list
Organic mattresses tend to command a higher price tag than standard mattresses, and this is down to the materials used in them. 100% organic materials and spotless eco-credentials don’t necessarily come cheap, so you’re paying for quality as well as the organic nature of the mattress.
The Avocado Green isn’t the cheapest organic mattress on the market, and you can pick up an Awara Natural Hybrid mattress for $1,699 at full MSRP for a queen size. Currently, the Awara is on offer for $949 and is an excellent option for those on a tighter budget, although it’s not a great choice for couples as there’s a lot of bounce and movement, creating a fair amount of motion transfer.
Expect to pay over $1,000 even at major sales events for most organic mattresses with costs escalating from there. Are organic mattresses worth it? I think so, as they’re usually made with highly durable latex. This means the mattress will have a longer lifespan and you’ll get more years out of it than you would a cheaper all-foam model.
Today's top mattress sales
- Saatva Luxury: $400 off our No 1 rated bed
- Nectar Memory Foam: 40% off this weekend
- Avocado Mattress: 20% off organic latex beds
- Eight Sleep: Up to $200 off smart mattress covers
- Bear Mattress: 35% off sitewide
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off cooling beds + free sleep bundle
- DreamCloud Mattress: 50% off luxury hybrids for couples
- Emma Mattress: up to 50% off with prices from $329
- Helix Sleep: 25% off side sleeping beds + 2 free pillows
- Leesa: up to $990 off mattresses + 2 free pillows
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off adjustable bed sets
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Nicola Appleton is Sleep Features Editor at Tom’s Guide, specialising in quality news content surrounding sleep and wellbeing. Nicola cut her teeth as a journalist in a busy newsroom in Bristol, UK, 15 years ago as part of a team at Britain's largest independent press agency. Since then, her job as a journalist has taken her to the States, to Sydney, and then back to Blighty, where she has written and edited features for a whole host of prominent British and international brands, including The Independent, The Sydney Morning Herald, HuffPost, Refinery29, Stylist and more. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola will be joining the raft of expert mattress reviewers at Tom's Guide, helping steer readers towards the very best mattresses on the market.