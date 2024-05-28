Memorial Day mattress deals under $200 — my top 3 choices in today’s extended sales

While Memorial Day may be over, there are still plenty of extended sales where you can find mattresses for low prices - even under $200. One standout deal offers the chance to get 20% off a 10" Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress at Linenspa, with prices starting at just $160.

The Linenspa Hybrid Mattress is one of the best mattresses for those on a tight budget or looking for a good-quality guest bed. Other budget-friendly beds include the Siena Mattress, an all-foam mattress that's now 60% off for a twin size, and a firm Lucid Memory Foam Mattress which starts at $169.99.

These mattresses are some of the best beds to offer good support and comfort for a low price. We can't guarantee that all three deals will be around for long, so now is a great time to soak up any remaining Memorial Day mattress sales.

1. Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress (in Firm):from $229.99 $160.99 at Lucid Mattress

This is our best cheap mattress for cooling thanks to its bamboo charcoal and gel-infused memory foam. You can now get a twin-size Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress in Firm for as low as $160.99 in rare 30% off sale following 15% to 25% off deals. You can also get other sizes in other firmness levels (including plush and firm), such as a queen mattress in a medium feel for $244.99. The Firm and Plush options cost more than the Medium, but it's no more than $10 in difference. Extras include a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and 10-year warranty.

2. 10-inch Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $199.99 $160 at Linenspa

Our testers for the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review loved this budget hybrid's body-cradling comfort and especially recommended it to lightweight stomach sleepers and growing children. The 20% off sitewide Memorial Day sale is still on over at Linenspa, a great deal which slashes the price of a queen down to just $256. Linenspa offers a 10-year limited warranty and free shipping and 30-day returns, but be aware that no trial period is available.

How long will a cheap mattress last?

On average, the best hybrid mattresses and memory foam mattresses last around eight to 10 years, while innersprings last around five to seven years. However, the lifespan of a mattress can also depend on the quality of the mattress design.

Another good indication of a bed's life expectancy is how long its warranty lasts - the average mattress warranty is 10 years, so any mattress that comes with this warranty length will likely last you at least eight years if well cared for. You can also extend the life of your mattress by rotating your mattress regularly.