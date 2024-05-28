Memorial Day mattress deals under $200 — my top 3 choices in today’s extended sales
Get a budget-friendly mattress from $160 in the extended Memorial Day sales
While Memorial Day may be over, there are still plenty of extended sales where you can find mattresses for low prices - even under $200. One standout deal offers the chance to get 20% off a 10" Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress at Linenspa, with prices starting at just $160.
The Linenspa Hybrid Mattress is one of the best mattresses for those on a tight budget or looking for a good-quality guest bed. Other budget-friendly beds include the Siena Mattress, an all-foam mattress that's now 60% off for a twin size, and a firm Lucid Memory Foam Mattress which starts at $169.99.
These mattresses are some of the best beds to offer good support and comfort for a low price. We can't guarantee that all three deals will be around for long, so now is a great time to soak up any remaining Memorial Day mattress sales.
1. Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress (in Firm):from $229.99 $160.99 at Lucid Mattress
This is our best cheap mattress for cooling thanks to its bamboo charcoal and gel-infused memory foam. You can now get a twin-size Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress in Firm for as low as $160.99 in rare 30% off sale following 15% to 25% off deals. You can also get other sizes in other firmness levels (including plush and firm), such as a queen mattress in a medium feel for $244.99. The Firm and Plush options cost more than the Medium, but it's no more than $10 in difference. Extras include a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and 10-year warranty.
2. 10-inch Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $199.99 $160 at Linenspa
Our testers for the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review loved this budget hybrid's body-cradling comfort and especially recommended it to lightweight stomach sleepers and growing children. The 20% off sitewide Memorial Day sale is still on over at Linenspa, a great deal which slashes the price of a queen down to just $256. Linenspa offers a 10-year limited warranty and free shipping and 30-day returns, but be aware that no trial period is available.
3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $199 at Siena Sleep
We voted the Siena mattress as one of the best memory foam mattresses and one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers thanks to its great price and firm support. Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review found this mattress had great temperature regulation for an all-foam bed (good news if you sleep hot). The Siena mattress sale knocks up to 60% off this bed, making a queen just $399 (was $799). extras include a 180-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.
How long will a cheap mattress last?
On average, the best hybrid mattresses and memory foam mattresses last around eight to 10 years, while innersprings last around five to seven years. However, the lifespan of a mattress can also depend on the quality of the mattress design.
Another good indication of a bed's life expectancy is how long its warranty lasts - the average mattress warranty is 10 years, so any mattress that comes with this warranty length will likely last you at least eight years if well cared for. You can also extend the life of your mattress by rotating your mattress regularly.
Frances Daniels is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide and her role includes covering all mattress and sleep news, in addition to mattress reviews and buyer's guides, plus sleep accessories such as pillows and mattress toppers. Frances is a PPA-accredited journalist and is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. When not writing about mattresses and sleep for Tom's Guide, Frances enjoys writing about women's issues, health and wellbeing, the environment, and her native Wales.