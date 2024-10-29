I've been searching for the top fall bedding sales — here's 5 deals I'd shop for an extra cozy bedroom

As a natural reptile I’m always on the lookout for cozy bedding to keep me warm once the temperatures start dropping. But I’m also aware of the need to keep things breathable – no one wants to end up hot and clammy in bed. I've searched the fall sales and picked the top 5 deals I'd shop this week, like the incredibly generous 70% off the Nectar Serenity Weighted Blanket at Nectar.

Just like choosing the best mattresses for your sleep needs, choosing the right bedding can make a huge difference to the quality of your sleep. From silky and breathable bed sheets to knitted bed throws, your bedroom deserves a quality refresh.

And, with the Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon, now's a great time to choose some brand new bedding. many brands are already offering discounts for fall, so let’s round up some of the best.

The 5 best bedding deals for a cozy fall

1. Nectar Serenity Weighted Blanket: was from $231 now from $69 at Nectar

The best weighted blankets usually come with a hefty price tag, so the Serenity Weighted Blanket is definitely worth snapping up in this Nectar mattress sale . It comes in three different weights – 15lbs, 20lbs and 25lbs, with Nectar recommending you opt for 8-15% of your body weight. And there’s also three colors to choose from. Made with phase change material to absorb heat, the blanket has a cool side for summer and a warm side for fall and winter. At just $69 for a standard size, you’ll also get a 5-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Rayon From Bamboo Sheets: was from $99 now from $74.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

This sheet set from Brooklyn Bedding includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases in a soft material that adds a touch of luxury to your bed. This highly durable material only gets softer as you wash it and the Rayon fibers derived from bamboo, combined with breathable cotton, keeps you comfortable overnight. You won’t overheat but you won’t feel cold either, making them ideal for changeable weather. A queen set comes in at $119.25 (MSRP $159) and there’s a choice of seven sizes and three colors. You’ll also get a year warranty, 30-night trial and free shipping.

3. Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket: was from $152 now from $121.60 at Cozy Earth

Available in five sizes and five colors, the Cloud Knit Blanket is made from 100% viscose from bamboo. The fabric that the brand is famous for provides a silky and soft feel that’s incredibly cozy and warm, keeping even the coldest sleepers snug and comfortable overnight. The blanket also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping for all orders over $50.

4. Buffy Cloud Comforter: was from $145 now from $116 at Buffy

The Buffy Cloud Comforter may remind older sleepers of the days of sheets, blankets and comforters (before duvets came along). But the best comforters can still be a fantastic addition to a duvet, providing an extra layer of cozy warmth. The Buffy Cloud Comforter is breathable and environmentally friendly as well as hypoallergenic, but most importantly it will keep you comfortable and warm without you overheating. Available in 11 colors and three sizes, you’ll also get a 7-night trial, 50 day return window and free shipping.