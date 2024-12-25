I'm a stomach sleeper — this is the mattress I'd buy for better back support in 2025
The Plank Firm Mattress is super firm but super supportive
Better sleep is an excellent New Year's resolution, and if you're a stomach sleeper, I think the best way to get it is with the Plank Firm Mattress, now 25% off at Plank. After discount, a queen is just $999 (was $1,332).
Good support is a key feature in the best mattresses for all sleep positions, but if you're a stomach sleeper, you need more support than most. Stomach sleeping naturally puts your spine at an odd angle, but the dense, firm feel of the Plank Firm Mattress keeps your lumbar region straight all night long.
If you've also resolved to save money in 2025, head across to our mattress sales hub to find all the best bed deals. But here's why I think stomach sleepers should invest in the Plank Firm Mattress...
Plank Firm Mattress
Was from: $749
Now from: $561.75
Saving: up to $383 at Plank Mattress
Summary: I recently had a chance to test the Plank Firm Mattress and after a several weeks sleeping on it, it's transformed my expectations from a mattress. It's super firm – side sleepers, don't expect much pressure relief here – but the dense all-foam build holds the entire lumbar region in natural alignment. That means my spine is straight, not bent, so the muscles surrounding it can relax. The edges are also incredibly supportive (unusual for even the best memory foam mattresses), but if I had a slight nitpick in my Plank Firm Mattress review, it's temperature regulation – I woke up warm most mornings. (However, there is a cooling cover upgrade available that may help very hot sleepers.) Side sleepers should avoid the Plank Firm, but overall, this is one of the best mattresses in a box I've tested. Plus, it's double-sided, so that's two (firm) beds for the price of one.
Price history: There's regularly 25% off the Plank Firm Mattress, which reduces the price of a queen from $1,332 to $999. That's a good price for a unique mattress — there are very few super-firm, double-sided beds on the market. However, Plank does sometimes offer 30% off and we recently saw this deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you can wait, we expect this deal to return for Presidents' Day (if not sooner).
Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
Looking for something softer? Try this...
Helix Dusk Luxe Mattress: from $1,373.75 $1,099 at Helix
In 2024, I also had a chance to sleep on the Dusk Luxe, and I agree with our Helix Dusk Luxe Mattress review: "Back and stomach sleepers will be hard pushed to find a more comfortable mattress". It has more cushioning than the Plank, while the tall spring layers provide a responsive feel. However, the padded surface means you don't get quite the same sturdy spinal support, but we still think it's one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. There's currently 20% off in the evergreen Helix mattress sale, reducing a queen-size from $2,373.75 to $1,899, plus two free pillows. It also comes with a 100-night trial and a 15-year warranty.
