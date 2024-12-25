I'm a stomach sleeper — this is the mattress I'd buy for better back support in 2025

Plank Firm Mattress

Was from: $749

Now from: $561.75

Saving: up to $383 at Plank Mattress

Summary: I recently had a chance to test the Plank Firm Mattress and after a several weeks sleeping on it, it's transformed my expectations from a mattress. It's super firm – side sleepers, don't expect much pressure relief here – but the dense all-foam build holds the entire lumbar region in natural alignment. That means my spine is straight, not bent, so the muscles surrounding it can relax. The edges are also incredibly supportive (unusual for even the best memory foam mattresses), but if I had a slight nitpick in my Plank Firm Mattress review, it's temperature regulation – I woke up warm most mornings. (However, there is a cooling cover upgrade available that may help very hot sleepers.) Side sleepers should avoid the Plank Firm, but overall, this is one of the best mattresses in a box I've tested. Plus, it's double-sided, so that's two (firm) beds for the price of one.

Price history: There's regularly 25% off the Plank Firm Mattress, which reduces the price of a queen from $1,332 to $999. That's a good price for a unique mattress — there are very few super-firm, double-sided beds on the market. However, Plank does sometimes offer 30% off and we recently saw this deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you can wait, we expect this deal to return for Presidents' Day (if not sooner).

Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping