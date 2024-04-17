I’m a mattress writer — Casper’s epic new 25% off sale is the best I’ve seen since Black Friday

As Sleep Writer at Tom's Guide, part of my job includes tracking the prices of the best affordable mattresses in order to steer readers towards a quality night's sleep at a fraction of the MSRP — and Casper's new site-wide 25% off flash sale is by the far one of the best mattress sales I've seen in weeks.

This 25% discount, which includes the entire mattress range, recreates the same level of savings last seen during Black Friday. It means that you can get up to $750 off the Casper One at Casper, with a queen now costing just $930 (was $1,245). This is an excellent price on what is already Casper's most affordable mattress.

Casper is the recognizable brand behind some of the best mattresses for comfort and specialist support. The Casper One — formerly known as the Casper Original, its signature all-foam mattress — has been rolled out as part of the brand's recent revamp. Benefits include a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

Casper One by Casper

Was: from $875

Now: from $650

Saving: <a href="https://casper.pxf.io/c/221109/396851/7235?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fmattresses%2Fcasper-one-foam.html" data-link-merchant="casper.pxf.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $750 off at Casper mattress Summary: While we haven't had a chance to test and review the brand new Casper One, we have reviewed the recently discontinued Casper Original, which was one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="casper.pxf.io"">best memory foam mattresses on the market and sort of a Casper One prototype. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/casper-original-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="casper.pxf.io"">Casper Original mattress review, our tester found the bed to cushioning and great at limiting motion transfer, and shares the same thickness (11 inches) and has a similar design (three foam layers) to the Casper One. However, the new Casper One uses updated materials, bringing together a base layer of Casper Core stabilizing foam, a middle layer of Align memory foam, and a top layer of breathable Flex Foam. Price history: The last time we saw big price drop on the Casper Original (now rebranded the One) was $760 for a twin during a <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/cheap-casper-mattress-deals" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="casper.pxf.io"">Casper sale in December. Today you can buy a twin for $650, which recreates the same levels of savings last seen during Black Friday. This is an excellent price, which we don't anticipate being bettered even during the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/best-memorial-day-mattress-sales" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="casper.pxf.io"">Memorial Day mattress sales in May. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

Where can I try a Casper mattress?

Casper offers the chance to try out their mattresses both in-store and at home. While trying out their mattresses in store gives you the chance to speak to Casper's sleep specialists and to get hands-on with a wide range of their models, their at-home mattress trial gives you 100 nights to test out a bed to see if it is definitely right for your sleep.

However, mattresses marked down as final sale are non-returnable or exchangeable, so you won't be able to return the bed out after you buy.