I'm a mattress topper tester — these are top 3 Amazon deals I'd shop this Prime Day

As a sleep writer, I know from testing mattress toppers that they can soften and cool even the firmest and warmest of beds — and there are plenty on sale this October Prime Day. My favorite deal is one where you can save up to 50% on the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling at Amazon, with a queen now down from $499 to just $251. In comparison, there's no deal on this topper at Tempur-Pedic's official website.

Tempur-Pedic appears in our best mattress of 2024 guide for all sleepers, while the Tempur-Adapt Topper ranks No 1 in our guide to this year's best mattress toppers. However, you can find plenty of great bed topper deals away from today's Amazon Prime Day deals, with Brooklyn Bedding, Birch, and Casper offering Prime Day-beating deals of their own.

So, whether you're looking for a budget gel-infused memory foam topper for affordable and refreshing softness, or a a mattress topper deal with premium cooling features and better benefits, here's my three Amazon Prime Day mattress deals. Plus, I've also cherry picked three rival discounts, from Casper, Birch Living and Brooklyn Bedding.

My top 3 Amazon Prime Day Mattress Topper Deals

1. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper:was from $419 now from $268 at Amazon

Our Tempur-Pedic Mattress Topper review loved the comfort this plush topper provided side sleepers, but our testing panel did complain that it slept slightly warm. However, this deal includes a cooling upgrade thanks to a temperature-controlling cover. Right now, a queen is 50% off at $251 (that's right, it's cheaper than a twin, which is only 36%) down from $499.

2. Linenspa 2 Inch Convoluted Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $47.99 now from $40.79 at Amazon

The Linenspa 2-Inch Convoluted Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper is one of Amazon's top-selling bed toppers, with a 4.3 overall star rating from over 4,000 ratings. Its convoluted egg-crate topper texture is designed to boost breathability and airflow, while its memory foam should provide sink-in softness to any mattress. A 15% off Prime Day deal takes a queen from $69.99 down to $59.49.

3. Serta 2" ThermaGel Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $49.99 now from $40.31 at Amazon

Serta is the brand behind some of the best cheap mattress toppers under $50, and this ThermGel Cooling Topper features heat-dissipating gel-infused memory foam for a soft, cool sleep. Right now a 2" queen is $56.67 down from $74.

My top 3 RIVAL Mattress Topper Deals

1. Casper Comfy Topper: was from $199 now from $149.25 at Casper

Our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review found this topper to be perfect for side sleepers in need of pressure relief - and it offers a surprising amount of cooling, too. Usually, you'll only find a 10% discount on the Comfy Topper at Casper, but they've now rolled out a 25% sale, taking a queen from $199 to $149.25. This is a much better deal than the one you'll find on Amazon, plus you'll also get the perks of buying directly from the brand such as a 30-night sleep trial and 5-year warranty.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Microcoil Mattress Topper: was from $400 now from $280 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding Microcoil topper is designed to boost both the comfort and support of your mattress thanks to foam layers and a microil tier. It also has a cover made from GlacioTex, the same material that I found cool-to-the-touch when I tried Brooklyn Bedding's cooling, waterproof mattress protector. Right now a 30% off discount (bigger than the brand's standard 25% off deal) takes a queen down to $462 (was $660).