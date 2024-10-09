I'm a mattress tester with back pain — these are the 3 mattress toppers I'd buy in today's Prime Day sales

I'm a mattress tester with back pain so I know first-hand how the right mattress can make a huge difference in easing discomfort. But if your bed isn't old or you aren't in a position to buy a new one, a mattress topper could be the answer. I've found three worth checking out in today's Prime Day sales — my top pick is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper up to 50% off at Amazon, with a queen-size going for $251 (reg. $499).

These ‘mini mattresses’ can change the feel of your bed and help to soothe aches and pains. Like the best mattresses on the market, mattress toppers come in a range of materials and options. Plus, they're much more economical than buying a mattress outright, especially when they're discounted during Amazon Prime Day deals .

If your mattress is older than 10 years or showing obvious signs of wear, you should think about replacing it. Our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals can help you grab a real bargain. Meanwhile, if you want to spruce your bed up with new sheets or pillows, have a look at the best Amazon Prime Day bedding deals, too.

Top 3 mattress toppers for back pain in the Prime Day sales

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: from $419 $268 at Amazon

The top pick in our best mattress toppers round up, the Tempur-Adapt topper is an absolute dream for those suffering from aches and pains, with plenty of cushioning comfort from the three inches of Tempur Material. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review , our tester felt it was best suited to side sleepers, who will feel plenty of pressure relief at their shoulders and hips. Memory foam is notorious for trapping heat so the upgraded cooling version of the Tempur-Adapt topper will help to keep hot sleepers comfortable at night. You can pick up a queen size for $251 (reg. $499) in the Prime Day deals — it's currently selling for $519 at Tempur-Pedic.

2. ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux 4” Mattress Topper: from $159.95 $112.46 at Amazon

With a customer rating of 4.4/5 stars, the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux is a popular topper for those looking to add some comfort to their bed. It has a 2.5” layer of dense gel memory foam for support and relief to ease aches and pains, combined with a 1.5” top layer of down alternative for plush comfort. The cover is removable for washing. A queen-size topper will set you back $143.96 (reg. $189.95) in the Prime Day sales.

3. BedStory 3” Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $126 $80 at Amazon

The BedStory mattress topper features a top layer of memory foam and a bottom layer of firm support foam, which should suit back and stomach sleepers with back pain. The topper also has a removable cover for washing, along with anchor straps to help keep it secure. This is also one of the cheaper mattress toppers on offer – a queen is $111.98 (MSRP $175) in the Prime Day sales. Sizes are limited so don't wait too long to pounce on this.

What is the best mattress topper for back pain?

As with the best mattresses for back pain , there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to finding the right mattress topper to help with any aches. It depends on your build and the way in which you sleep.

Side sleepers and those of a lighter weight will benefit from a topper with cushioning and a medium feel, whilst back sleepers and those of an average weight should look for a medium firm topper. Stomach sleepers and those of a heavier build will need a firmer topper to stop them from sinking too far into the mattress, throwing the spine out of alignment.

Remember that firmness is subjective, as well. If you have a preference for a particular firmness when it comes to your mattress, chances are you’ll want to look for something similar when it comes to your mattress topper.