I'm a mattress expert — the No 1 mistake people make after buying a bed in a box

Boxed mattresses have revolutionised how well we sleep, giving us the same quality of traditional, often more expensive mattresses at a fraction of the price. Part of my job involves testing beds-in-a-box for support and comfort, so I’m well-versed in how to handle this type of mattress.

While they are very easy to set up, there is one giant mistake that I see people making on a regular basis – and it costs them dearly. Here I’ll talk you through what to avoid once your new bed arrives and what to do instead.

Many of 2024’s best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets come in a box, so you’ll have plenty of choice available if you do decide to upgrade soon.

The No 1 mistake people make after buying a boxed bed

Boxed beds are mattresses that have been compressed by a heavy weight, rolled in protective plastic, then shipped in a box to your front door.

I’ve tested many of this year’s best mattresses in a box and all of them come with a simple rule. Unfortunately it’s one that a lot of people choose to ignore.

Basically, the biggest mistake people make when buying a boxed bed is not opening it soon after receiving it. By being left tightly compressed and rolled in a shipping box for several months on end, these mattresses are at risk of damage to the materials, shape and performance.

Mattress manufacturers then deem these beds unfit for purpose. Chances are that when you finally get around to unboxing it and placing it on your bed, it will stink heavily of off-gassing, may have bulging coils if it’s a hybrid mattress, or be misshapen with an uneven sleep surface. Some memory foam beds left for too long in their box may not contour your body properly.

You will have little chance of returning a boxed mattress for a refund or exchange if you haven’t removed it from packaging within the timeframe set out by the manufacturer, so you’re then stuck with a defective mattress that isn’t suitable for sleeping on and that cannot be returned.

How long can a mattress in a box stay in the box?

Mattress manufacturers each have different unboxing and setup guidelines as we’ll explore below, but most urge you to unbox your mattress and remove its packaging as soon as you take delivery of it.

This helps the mattress to expand fully and to achieve its best shape for supporting your body over the years to come. Here’s how long some of the best hybrid mattress and memory foam mattress brands say you can leave the mattress in its box for:

Zinus Mattress – No longer than a week

Purple Mattress – Within two weeks of delivery

EmmaMattress – No longer than four weeks of delivery

Tuft & Needle – Within three to four weeks of delivery

Nectar Mattress – Within 90 days of delivery

DreamCloud Mattress – Within 90 days of delivery

Casper Mattress – Up to three months after delivery

The other issue with leaving your mattress in its box for too long is you’re sacrificing a lot of your sleep trial. I recommend sleeping on a new bed for at least 30 consecutive nights to make sure it definitely suits your body and sleeping position.

With the average mattress trial lasting for 100 nights, you won’t leave yourself much time to make sure you’ve chosen the right bed if you leave the mattress boxed for weeks first.

What do when you receive a mattress in a box

I receive a lot of boxed mattresses for testing each year and I never leave them sitting around in their packaging for long. Here’s what I’d recommend you do once you receive your new mattress: