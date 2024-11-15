I’m a mattress deals writer — here's how to get the best price on the Saatva Classic this Black Friday

Looking for a new mattress this Black Friday? You're in luck because the Saatva Classic is now $400 off at Saatva, which is the lowest price we've seen this year, and we don't anticipate it dropping any further. And we don't expect it to hang around for long.

The Saatva Classic is our best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers, thanks to its innerspring hybrid design that caters to most body types and sleeping positions. It's also customizable, available in three different firmness levels — Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm — and two heights — 11.5" and 14.5".

With the Saatva Black Friday deal of $400 a $1,000 order, a queen size Saatva Classic is just $1,695 (was $2,095) — a fantastic price for a top-of-the-line mattress. Here's why you should take advantage of it as soon as possible. If you're not sure the Saatva Classic is the right mattress for you head over to our Black Friday mattress deals hub to browse all the best deals from other brands available.

The Saatva Classic Mattress

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $995

Saving: $400 off at Saatva



Mattress summary: If you want the best mattress for comfort, support and value, look no further than the Saatva Classic. Our mattress tester gave it an almost perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review, praising its excellent lumbar support and pressure relief, easing aches and pains and leaving our tester refreshed and well-rested. We also found it to have excellent edge support (a perfect score, in fact) and good temperature regulation (though if you sleep very hot, you'll want to look at one of the best cooling mattresses). It's patented Lumbar Zone is made from high-density memory foam for targeted back support, and the euro pillow top will provide the perfect amount of pressure relief for side sleepers. As for downsides, there are a few minor drawbacks to the Saatva Classic — there is slight motion transfer and you'll have to pay $99 if you want to return it. Price history: The Saatva Classic is currently $400 off, which matches all other major Saatva mattress sales we've seen this year, but is almost certain to be the best price available all year. We did see this mattress for $100 cheaper last year, but since then the MSRP has risen by $100, so we're unlikely to see it drop that low again. That's why we'd recommend taking advantage of this deal as soon as possible. Benefits: 365-night trial | lifetime warranty | free white glove delivery and bed removal

Can I try a Saatva mattress before I buy?

Saatva don't sell its products in brick-and-mortar stores, which allows the brand to pass the savings onto the customers. If you want to try before you buy though, you can visit a Saatva Viewing Room, located in cities around the US. Here, you'll be able to view every mattress that Saatva offers, plus learn everything there is to know about them from Saatva's mattress experts.