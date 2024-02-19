I track mattress deals for a living — 3 luxury beds I’d buy in today’s Presidents’ Day sales

Investing in a high quality luxury mattress is an investment in your sleep and overall health, and with Presidents’ Day sales live today, now is one of the best times to buy a mattress. From my perspective as a sleep writer, there are three standout mattresses that I'd buy in today’s sales — the Saavta Classic, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux and the Helix Midnight Luxe.

All three luxury hybrids offer outstanding support and an unrivalled sleep experience — and all are significantly reduced in today’s Presidents’ Day mattress sales. The Saata Classic tops our best mattress 2024 guide thanks to its high level of luxury and a customizable support. With our exclusive discount, you can take $400 off of any mattress size. So today you can get a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,595 (was $1,995) with free old bed removal at Saatva.

But the Saatva Classic is just one of three leading luxury innersprings on sale today, with the Beautyrest Harmony Lux and Helix Midnight Luxe both also offering incredible discounts. As well as being 25% cheaper, Helix will also throw in a bedding bundle worth up to $418 with every purchase. Let's take a closer look at the three luxury beds I'd buy in today's Presidents' Day sales...

1. Saatva Classic:

Was: From $1,295

Now: From $895 at Saatva

Saving: $400 off every size In our opinion, the Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress in the world right now, which is why it tops several of our mattress buying guides. Handcrafted quality, outstanding support and customizable firmness options are just three of the reasons we rate this mattress so highly. You can expect hotel-levels of luxury combined with exceptional pressure relief, which makes the Saatva Classic a top-choice for most types of sleeper, including those with bank pain, thanks to Saatva's lumbar crown, which provides targeted pressure relief and spinal support. During our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found that it provided excellent edge support and reliable temperature regulation. Price history: Our exclusive sale takes $400 off every mattress size, including a twin. This new and exclusive Saatva mattress sale out performs Saatva's own sale, which offers between $200 - $300, depending on mattress size. This brings the price of a queen size Saatva Classic down to $1,595 from $1,995. In addition to our excellent deal, Saatva's benefits are industry leading, with a 365 night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free White Glove Delivery. Benefits: 365 night trial | Free White Glove Delivery | Lifetime warranty

2. Beautyrest Harmony Lux

Was: From $1,599

Now: From: $1,399

Saving: Up to $800 + two free pillows at Beautyrest Summary: Like the Saatva Classic, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux is one of the best luxury mattresses for customizable support. However, unlike the Saatva Classic, in addition to four firmness options to choose from (compared to the Saatva's three), there is also the option to upgrade to a Pillow Top for a plush, cloud-like sleep feel. There are then two different ranges to choose from, the Premier Ocean Island and the Exceptional Seabrook Island range, the latter of which provides additional plant-based cooling technology and pressure relief. Right now you can save up to $800, which brings the price of a queen size Beautyrest Harmony Lux down to $1,399 from $1,699. This is an excellent price for a mattress that offers the latest in support, comfort and cooling technology. While we haven't yet tested this mattress, you can read our initial thoughts on the Beautyrest Harmony Lux. Price history: Sales from Beautyrest are relatively rare and usually hover around the $300 mark. If you purchase alongside an adjustable bed, you can save a whopping $800 of the Beautyrest Harmony Lux, which is one of the best prices we've seen on this model. Plus, Beautyrest will throw in two free pillows with every mattress purchase. Benefits: 100 night trial | Free White Glove Delivery |10 year warranty

3. Helix Midnight Luxe

Was: From $1,373.80

Now: From $1,030.30 at Helix

Saving: Up to $718 Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe, which ranks highly in our best luxury mattress, is up to $718 cheaper in today’s 25% off sale. Plus, Helix will throw in a bedding bundle worth up to $418, too. As a medium-firm, the Helix Midnight Luxe offers unparalleled comfort and support for most types of sleepers. However, side sleepers in particular will appreciate the pressure relieving support across the shoulders, hips and knees, preventing pressure building up in this side-lying position. (Be warned - this slightly squashy sleep surface does make it slightly difficult to shift positions). Beneath this pressure-relieving foam layer, coils cradle and support the lumbar, helping to keep the spine in correct alignment. As we explain in our Helix Midnight mattress review, the Midnight Luxe also offers excellent motion isolation and reliable temperature regulation. Price history: Evergreen Helix sales usually fluctuate between 20% and 25%. Right now there is 25% off the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, which translates to a healthy saving of $593.50 on a queen sized mattress. What's more, Helix will throw in a free bedding bundle worth up to $378, too. It's rare to see savings exceed this, even during major sale events, so now is a great time to buy. Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping

More of today's top mattress sales to consider