How to create a luxury sleep setup for $1,000 in Presidents' Day mattress sales — bed, pillows, sheets and more

Major sale events like the Presidents’ Day mattress sales are excellent times to buy a new bed and sleep accessories, as many of this year's best mattress brands offer huge discounts across their most popular models. Today’s sales stretch beyond mattresses too, with many brands offering huge slashing prices on bedding sets, pillows and comforters too.

Today you can buy an entire new bed setup — including a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid for just $665 at DreamCloud Sleep, a Tempur-Pedic mattress protector and two Casper Original pillows — all for a grand total of $948.18, thanks to huge savings across bedding sets and accessories. You’ll also get a cooling bedding set and a feather down comforter for that price.

I track mattress prices as part of my job and while you can always buy budget bedding sets and accessories, it’s rare to be able to buy items of this quality from luxury brands (hello 30% off Tempur-Pedic mattress protector at Target). We don’t anticipate that these sales will be in stock for long, so let’s take a closer look at how you can buy an entire sleep setup for under $1,000...

DreamCloud luxury hybrid mattress: From $1,332 $665 for a queen at DreamCloud

A 50% off DreamCloud flash sale brings the price of a queen size mattress down to an incredible $665, which is exceptional value on a hybrid mattress of this calibre. After all, this is a mattress that ranks highly on our best luxury mattress guide, thanks to its top build quality and comfort levels. These flash sales don't stick around for long, so you'll have to be quick. The benefits are excellent, too - you get a 365 night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress protector: From $90 $67.20 for a queen at Target

The best way to keep your new mattress in tip top condition is by investing in a good quality mattress protector. The best mattress protectors will offer protection against any little accidents, while also adding to overall comfort levels. This Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress protector boasts Smart Climate Technology, which means that it'll add to overall temperature regulation while protecting your mattress. But it's as practical as it is luxurious - it's waterproof and machine washable and dyable. Today there's 30% off the luxury Tempur-Pedic protector at Target, bringing the price of this luxury queen size mattress protector down $67.20 from $90.

Casper Original Sleep Pillow: From $130 $117 for two at Casper

The Casper Original Sleep Pillow features in our best pillow guide, thanks to its suitability for all sleeping positions. Like Casper mattresses, the Casper Original Pillow is designed with combi sleepers in mind, so is a solid option for those who find they shift positions while they sleep. Inside, it's filled with hypoallergenic microfibres which are as comfortable as feather down fillings, as well as being a great choice for those with allergies. Comfortable, supportive and machine washable. Today you'll pay just $117 for two instead of $130.

Whatsbedding feather down comforter: From $171 $67.99 for a queen comforter at Walmart

This ultra luxe comforter is comprised of a 5% down, 95% feather, encased in a 100% cotton shell, which means that it will keep you comfortably cool in the summer and cozy and warm in the winter. In arguably one of the best Presidents' Day sales, you can buy a queen size Whatsbedding comforter for just $67.99 instead of $171. But you'll have to be quick - this deal won't linger for long.

Tetbury Double-Brushed Microfiber 4 Piece Sheet Set: From $49.99 $30.99 for a queen at Wayfair

This Tetbury double-brushed four-piece sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in a wide range of colors, including crisp white. It's made from wrinkle-resistant, hypoallergenic microfiber, which makes it a good choice for those with allergies. It has a breathable muslin weave will keep temperatures beautifully regulated. Right now, you can buy a queen size sheet set for £30.99 (was $49.99) from Wayfair.

More of today's top mattress sales to shop