Found! The 3 best king mattress for under $500 in today's sales

While larger mattresses tend to be pricier than smaller sizes , that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune on a good-quality king mattress. We've rounded up three of the best king size mattresses for your money, and they're all under $500.

As someone who tracks mattress prices for a living, the best mattress deal, in my opinion, is the 50% off a king-size Siena Memory Foam Mattress at Siena Sleep, reducing the price of this super-sized bed down to $499 (was $999).

But it's not all about Siena. There are also some amazing mattress deals on king size mattresses from budget-friendly bed brands such as Lucid and Linenspa. So, whether you’re on the hunt for a budget cooling mattress or a king size hybrid bed on a budget, these are my top three recommendations…

Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress: <a href="https://homedepot.sjv.io/c/221109/456723/8154?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fpep%2FLucid-Comfort-Collection-10-in-King-Gel-Memory-Foam-Mattress-Medium-LUCC10KK3PMF%2F309150227" data-link-merchant="homedepot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $546 $359 for a king-size at Home Depot

Earning a spot on our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-budget-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="homedepot.com"">best cheap mattress guide for its cooling properties and excellent value for money, The Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattress is perfect for hot sleepers on a tight budget. The mattress's firmness level is medium, meaning it should suit side and back sleepers the best. Currently, you can 34% of a king size at Home Depot, saving you $187.

Linenspa 10" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/Linenspa-Essentials--Linenspa-Essentials-10-In.-Medium-Gel-Memory-Foam-Hybrid-Mattress-LNSE1000-L6443-K~LNSE1000.html?cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww&PiID%5B%5D=41776550&cjevent=0a5692fbecf611ee806601640a82b836&refID=CJ1338591-CJ3486349&PID=CJ8900245&clickid=0a5692fbecf611ee806601640a82b836&piid=41776548" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $379.99 $349.99 for a king-size at Wayfair

Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/linenspa-memory-foam-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"">Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review found that this mattress is ideal for lightweight stomach sleepers ad it provides enough support to keep the spine healthily aligned. Linenspa don't offer frequent discounts on their 10" model, but Wayfair are currently knocking $30 off this already affordable bed. While that doesn't seem like a huge price drop, $349.99 is an absolute steal for a hybrid king.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: <a href="https://siena.sjv.io/c/221109/1226250/15153?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sienasleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $499 for a king-size at Siena Sleep

Ranking at No.1 on our<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-budget-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com""> best cheap mattress guide and as the best budget buy in our<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com""> best memory foam guide, this 10" all-foam bed delivers great support and good temperature regulation for those on a tight budget. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/siena-memory-foam-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"">Siena Memory Foam Mattress review deemed this as a sturdy and supportive bed that's also a great option for couples as it isolates motion well. Plus, there's an evergreen <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/siena-mattress-deals" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sienasleep.com"">Siena mattress sale on this bed, so you'll never have to pay $500 or over for a king.

How much does a king size mattress cost?

The average cost of some of the best king size mattresses is around $1,500, compared to about $1,200 for a queen. However, regular online discounts and evergreen mattress deals often take the price right down, so you can often find king size mattresses for under $1,000 (but rarely under $700). Plus, with the Memorial Day Mattress sales around the corner, you can expect to see bigger price drops on king size mattresses from well-known brands.