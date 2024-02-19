Amazon's best-selling mattress drops to just $133 in epic Presidents' Day sale
Save 40% on the Zinus Green Tea mattress, with a king size just $256 this Presidents' Day
If you're looking for a budget mattress, it's rate that Amazon is the best place to go for a great Presidents' Day deal on a boxed bed — however today is the exception as we've found a great deal. Right now, you can get up to 40% off the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress on Amazon, with a queen size down to $263.20.
This 10" bed is a great-value mattress for anyone looking for pressure relief and low motion transfer without it costing the earth. While the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam may not be as durable as mid-range mattresses even, this is still one of the best mattresses of the year for sleepers on a limited budget.
While, Zinus does offer a 100-night trial, it's unclear if that perk is included with purchases made from Amazon. However, you do still get a 10-year limited warranty when purchasing the Zinus Green Tea mattress from Amazon. Overall, this is a great deal for those looking for a bargain in the Presidents' Day mattress sales.
Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress
Was: From $220
Now: From $132.99
Saving: Up to $150 at Amazon
Summary: When putting together our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we found the 10-inch model to offer a good amount of pressure relief when considering the low price. We great it a 7 out of 10 (medium-firm) on the firmness scale, so some lightweight and side sleepers may find it a bit too firm. However, the bed was still comfortable for the price. As with most of the best memory foam mattresses, its all-foam construction also means that it has excellent motion isolation, as our testers didn't notice any motion transfer when trying out the mattress. Reviewers were also impressed with the edge support and noticed the mattress's edges didn't collapse when sitting on it. Hot sleepers should be aware that, as with most of the best memory foam mattresses and best cheap mattresses, it does tend to sleep warm.
Price history: Currently, you can get a discount on the twin, full, queen and king at Amazon, with 40% knocked off a twin, 37% knocked off a king, and 20% knocked off a full and a queen. While we've seen retailers such a Bed, Bath and Beyond knock the price down on this mattress, its usually the 8" or 6" (10 inches is the minimum thickness we recommend for a mattress to be supportive), and the discounts aren't as generous.
Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping
