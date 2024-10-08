Amazon's best-selling bed sheets get a big Prime Day deals price cut — why I'd buy them today

Top-rated bedding sets have had a big discount today’s Prime Day bedding deals , including one of my favorites, the CGK Bed Sheets. Amazon’s big sale event means you can pick up a king size 6 piece set of CGK bed sheets for $33.99 at Amazon (was $49.99).



If you’re looking for other ways to spruce up your sleep this fall, our guide to the year’s best mattress provides to-rated picks for all sleep needs and budgets. With the Prime Day mattress deals now live, right now is an excellent time to pick up a new mattress at a decent price.



But if it’s just sheets you’re after — I’ve got you covered. The CGK Bed Sheet set is made from high-quality double-brushed microfiber yarns, which lends itself to hotel luxury at an affordable price. Plus, there’s two extra pillow cases compared to the standard one pair for an opulent look. Let’s take a closer look at this deal.

CGK Unlimited 6 Piece Sheet Set — king size

Was from: $49.99

Now from: $33.99

Saving: $16 at Amazon Summary: What I especially love about the CGK sheet set is its deep pockets, which means it can easily fit mattresses around 16 inches deep. But don't take my word for it - these sheets have an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from over 115,380 at Amazon, so they're clearly doing something right. They're crafted from high-quality double-brushed microfiber yarns which promise premium softness and breathability. They're also stain-proof and wrinkle-resistant, plus remain cool like cotton but with a silkier feel, making them a great choice for hot sleepers. The 6-piece sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and 2 pairs of pillow covers and is available in 45 different shades. The king size of the sheet set costs around $49.99 but today's Prime Day deal means you can save up to 32%, Benefits: 30-day free returns or replacement | Free delivery Price history: You'll rarely have to pay full MSRP for these sheets. While today's deal is decent, we did see a twin size 4-piece set sold at the lowest price of just $15 back in April (from $37.99). Still, the current deal is better than the discount given on CGK Linen’s website and offers extra advantages of free returns and delivery.

What is the difference between a deep-pocket sheet and regular sheet?

Before making a final decision on your bed sheet, it's a good idea to check if it is the right size for your mattress. If you're unsure of the depth of your mattress, you can measure it using a tape or ruler. If you use any mattress toppers, be sure to leave them on. A standard sheet will fit mattresses which are 14 inches deep while a deep pocketed one is for a 16 to 18 inch deep mattress You should opt for an extra deep variant if your mattress is anywhere between 18 to 22 inches deep.