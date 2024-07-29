5 signs you need a firm mattress and not a medium-firm bed

Medium-firm mattresses are often lauded as being the best solution for all type of sleeper. But whilst they offer a good balance of support and comfort, they're not be a perfect fit for everyone.

We know that the best mattress for you depends on your own unique sleeping style. Factors such as your body type and sleep position play a huge part in determining what firmness rating you should opt for. If you get it wrong and your mattress is too soft, you could find that you wake in the morning with anything from lower back pain to aching joints.

If you are experiencing any type of discomfort or struggling to get comfortable then it could be time to ditch your medium-firm mattress and opt for a firm mattress. Here are 5 signs that you should look out for to determine whether you need a firm and not a medium-firm bed.

What is a firm mattress?

Mattresses are rated on a firmness scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the softest and 10 being the firmest. The best firm mattress are classed as anything above 7 or 8 on this scale. This rating is determined by how much give a mattress has when you sit or lie down on it.



A firm mattress has minimal give and a strong support so you’ll feel like you’re lying on top of the mattress rather than sinking it to it, unlike a plush or even medium-firm mattress.

Firm mattresses are a good fit for back and stomach sleepers who need some extra support when it comes to maintaining proper spinal alignment. When your spine isn’t aligned with the rest of your body as you sleep, it will develop an unnatural curve. This is a common cause of back pain as it increases the pressure on your muscles and nerves.



Firm mattresses tend to distribute body weight in a more even fashion, so it reduces strain on your joints and also allows for better blood circulation. Heavier sleepers may also find a firmer mattress a better choice as they prevent excess sinkage which doesn’t just add extra pressure on joints but also makes it difficult to move around.

5 signs you need a firm mattress not a medium firm bed

Firmness and comfort is subjective and everyone has different needs when it comes to finding their optimal mattress firmness level. Whilst a firm mattress won't be right for everyone, for some if could be the perfect solution to their sleep woes. Here's 5 signs you need a firm mattress and not a medium firm bed.

1. You’re a stomach sleeper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stomach sleepers need a lot of extra support to maintain proper spinal alignment. If you sleep on your stomach and your mattress is too soft, your hips and shoulders will dip lower than your spine. This then causes an unnatural arch which will lead to back pain and discomfort.



A firmer surface will help to keep these joints level and reduce the pressure. Another thing that stomach sleepers may find is that when they sleep on their stomachs, their breathing is effected. This is because the chest area dips too deep in to the mattress and then the head is forced to turn to the side to get in air. A firm mattress will help keep the airway open as your chest won’t sink in to the mattress, which will leave you breathing easier.

2. You suffer from back pain

Don’t think just because you have back pain that a firm mattress is automatically the right option for you. The best mattress for back pain is often a medium-firm choice because you get the best combination of comfort and support.



However, if you’re waking up with back pain then it could be a sign your current medium-firm mattress isn’t giving you the support you require. Those with lower back pain or conditions such as sciatica may find relief on a firmer surface as it will provide extra support in the lumbar region which will alleviate pressure on the sciatic nerve and reduce pain.

3. You're a heavy weight back sleeper

(Image credit: Helix)

What one person finds comfortable another finds unbearable, but if you’re a heavier back sleeper you will likely find that a firm mattress is right for you. If you weigh over 230lbs then you may be sinking in to your medium-firm mattresses too much, which will be putting added pressure on your lower back and hips.



A firm mattress will prevent this excess sinking and will likely feel more like a medium-firm mattress. A firmer mattress can also help to reduce pressure points from forming on your hips, shoulders and lower back by spreading your weight out more evenly on the surface.



Plus, by getting the right mattress tension for your weight, you may find that your mattress becomes more durable and will be less prone to sagging. This means that your investment will last longer and you’ll also get constant support throughout the life of your mattress. If you want something ultra supportive, check out our guide to the best mattress for heavy people.

4. You sleep hot

Sleeping hot can be debilitating. It doesn’t just mean you wake in the morning covered in sweat and feeling uncomfortable, but it also leads to hours of tossing and turning and disruptive sleep. While the best cooling mattresses or the best cooling mattress toppers will help to lower your temperature, sleeping on a firm mattress can help too. This is because a firm mattress provides little sink, which means there's more air circulation around your body.

5. You like a more responsive sleep surface

If you toss and turn at night or you’re a combination sleeper then a firm mattress is a great choice. Because firm mattresses don’t have as much give as softer mattresses and they offer less contouring you’re not going to sink into it. As a result, this means the mattress responds quickly to your movements allowing you to move about with feeling stuck. Firmer mattresses also have a stronger support core, whether that be made of coils or dense foam. This durable foundation stops the mattress from developing dips or sags.

