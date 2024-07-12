Forget Prime Day deals — 7 great buys from Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section

In the market for high-quality activewear? Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section is currently filled to the brim with epic savings on staples like socks and shirts, as well as accessories like sweatbands, hats, slides and other summer wear.

Bezos and the boys will have their work cut out matching these markdowns during next week’s Amazon Prime Day extravaganza. For example, trendy, comfy and colorful Lululemon women’s slides are just $39 , marked down from $58, and men’s workout shirts are on sale for $44 , reduced from $78. Check out these deals and more below.

Lululemon activewear deals

Lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now $9

This super-soft and stretchy sweatband is perfect for keeping moisture out of your eyes while pounding the pavement, hitting the tennis court or pumping iron. It's also machine washable and dries quickly. Plus, unlike other sweatbands, users love the fact this one doesn't fit too tightly.

Lululemon Reflective Crew Socks (men's): was $24 now $19

Do you love to bike or run at night? Lululemon's reflective socks aren't going to get you any nods from fashionistas but they will make you more visible to motorists when the sun drops. Plus, they're tall enough to avoid snickers from the Gen-Z crowd (just say 'no' to no-show socks).

Lululemon Soft Baller Hat (women's): was $38 now $19

Everyone needs a classic black baseball cap in their wardrobe for the summer, and this casual-wearing, outrageously soft option is a whopping 50% off. Better yet, branding on the exterior is minimal while the interior is both sweat-wicking and fast-drying. Play ball!

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L: was $38 now $29

A reliable hip-pack is another summertime staple everyone should own, especially when pocket space is limited. Never misplace your phone, keys or wallet again with this dual-compartment, water-repellent, adjustable-strap canvas belt bag.

Lululemon Restfeel Slides (women's): was $58 now $39

Slide into the savings with this deal on women's slides. Available in six fun, eye-popping hues, these puppies just may be the most comfortable pair of sandals you'll ever rock, and we certainly won't judge if you snag more than one pair.

Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt (men's): was $78 now $44

I'm a sucker for an ultra-comfy, relaxed-fit workout teeshirt and this Lululemon option fits the bill exceptionally. It's soft, sweat-wicking and doesn't restrict movement, making it a great choice for both exercising in and casual wear. Choose from two cheery colors.

Lululemon 7" Pool Short (men's): was $88 now $44

Not too long and not too short, these stylish grey Lululemon swim trunks are made from quick-drying, water-repellent material and feature a zipper pocket for safeguarding things like credit cards or a hotel room key.

