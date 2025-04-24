Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section restock — here’s the 15 styles I’d shop from $9

If you’re shopping for activewear, Lululemon is the place to go. And right now, you can shop Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section with apparel and accessories starting from $9!

Right now the well-loved Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie is on sale from $89 at Lululemon. I’m a huge fan of my Scuba and I’m pretty tempted to pick up another one in a different color. You can also snag the Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4-inch on sale from $39 at Lululemon if you’re heading out on a run this spring.

My favorite Lululemon finds are listed below. Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size for the best discounts. Also check out the Skechers deals I’d buy from $14 at Amazon.

Lululemon Collectible Pins 2 Pack
Lululemon Collectible Pins 2 Pack: was $18 now $9 at lululemon (US)

You can add a touch of Lululemon flair to all your workout gear with these collectible pins. These silver, red and white pins are eye-catching and are perfect to add to hats, bags and everything in between.

Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks
Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks: was $18 now $14 at lululemon (US)

Socks don't need to be boring! These Lululemon socks have a glittery touch woven in that makes them shimmer. Reviewers like that they're thin enough to wear with a variety of shoe types and assure that they're not itchy.

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Dipped-Waist Thong Underwear
Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Dipped-Waist Thong Underwear: was $22 now $14 at lululemon (US)

This Lululemon underwear is on sale for $14. Made of Nulu fabric, it's as soft as can be. Plus it's stretchy, sweat wicking and dries fast.

Lululemon Essential Tank Top Pleated
Lululemon Essential Tank Top Pleated: was $58 now $19 at lululemon (US)

This Lululemon Tank Top is an excellent buy. Thanks to its stretchy, sweat-wicking material, it's perfect for working out and it works well for casual wear too. However, only a few sizes are left in stock.

Lululemon New Crew Laptop Sleeve
Lululemon New Crew Laptop Sleeve: was $38 now $19 at lululemon (US)

Bring your Lululemon gear to the office! This 16-inch laptop sleeve is padded and made of water-repellent fabric. There's a carrying strap at the back and a Lululemon logo around the front.

Lululemon Cates T-Shirt
Lululemon Cates T-Shirt: was $48 now $24 at lululemon (US)

If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $34 at lululemon (US)

These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Short
Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Short: was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US)

Whether you're running, packing to move, or heading to the movies with friends, these will be the shorts you reach for. They're lightweight, extremely breathable with mesh fabric panels, and adjustable thanks to an infinity drawcord in the waistband. There's even a side-seam pocket for storage.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Half-Zip
Lululemon Soft Jersey Half-Zip: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US)

Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s jersey fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings
Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US)

You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew
Lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew: was $118 now $59 at lululemon (US)

An oversized cropped sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces that can function as a casual top on a low-key night out, as a temporary cover between the gym and your home, or as a loungewear piece for relaxing on the couch. This Lululemon favorite is equipped with Softstreme fabric that’s incredibly smooth and comfortably stretchy.

Lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Straight-Leg Cropped Pant
Lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Straight-Leg Cropped Pant: was $118 now $69 at lululemon (US)

These Softstreme pants look smart, but are super comfortable to wear. These make them a great choice whether you want to dress up or wear casual outfits. And like the name suggests, they're super soft on your skin.

Lululemon Align Dress
Lululemon Align Dress: was $148 now $79 at lululemon (US)

Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $89 at lululemon (US)

This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.

Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now $89 at lululemon (US)

These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

