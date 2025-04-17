Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked — shop my 19 favorite spring styles from $14

With warmer weather settling in, it's likely your fitness wardrobe could use a little update for spring. Not sure where to shop? Lululemon is the go-to fitness brand for many — including myself. While their work out gear tends to run on the pricey side, one of my favorite pro tips is to keep an eye on their We Made Too Much section.

From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. For instance, you can shop the popular Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings starting at $59. If you're looking for the perfect spring workout tee, I recommend the Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt for just $39.

Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so if you're looking for the best discounts, check out all different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite items from Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Lululemon Accessories

Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband
Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband: was $22 now $14 at lululemon (US)

If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.

Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks
Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks: was $18 now $14 at lululemon (US)

Socks don't need to be boring! These Lululemon socks have a glittery touch woven in that makes them shimmer. Reviewers like that they're thin enough to wear with a variety of shoe types and assure that they're not itchy.

Lululemon Insulated Mug 12oz
Lululemon Insulated Mug 12oz: was $34 now $24 at lululemon (US)

This Lululemon Insulated Mug lets you sip and stay hydrated in style. It has a 12oz capacity with a leak proof lid and even a built-in coaster. It's insulated to keep your drink at your preferred temperature and is powder coated, which is great if you're using it with sweaty hands after a workout.

Lululemon Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent
Lululemon Clippable Card Pouch Iridescent: was $34 now $24 at lululemon (US)

Organize your cards and cash in this stylish little pouch that you can easily clip onto your keychain, belt loop or bag. It's also water-repellant, which is great when you're on the go.

Lululemon Back To Life Sport Bottle
Lululemon Back To Life Sport Bottle: was $72 now $54 at lululemon (US)

This Lululemon sport bottle lets you hit your hydration goals in style. With a 32 oz capacity, it's vacuum insulated to keep your drinks cold for hours. It also has an easy open lid that's a cinch to use.

Lululemon Women's Apparel

Lululemon Cates T-Shirt
Lululemon Cates T-Shirt: was $48 now $24 at lululemon (US)

If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.

Lululemon Love Tank Top
Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now $29 at lululemon (US)

On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $34 at lululemon (US)

These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Dance Studio High-Rise Short 3.5"
Lululemon Dance Studio High-Rise Short 3.5": was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US)

These Lululemon shorts are designed for casual wear, are lightweight and stretchy as well as sweat-wicking. With a high-rise cut and 3.5-inch length, these look super cute with a cropped shirt or hoodie.

Lululemon Align Tank Top
Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US)

I wear this top for yoga and agree with the sentiment that the weightless and buttery soft Nulu fabric means "all you feel is your practice." I'm always reluctant to take mine off.

Lululemon License to Train Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon License to Train Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $54 at lululemon (US)

Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout. 

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings
Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $59 at lululemon (US)

You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now $89 at lululemon (US)

These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach.

Lululemon Align Dress
Lululemon Align Dress: was $148 now $99 at lululemon (US)

Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

Lululemon Men's Apparel

Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $58 now $39 at lululemon (US)

This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US)

If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Tapered Pant Regular
Lululemon Soft Jersey Tapered Pant Regular: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US)

Pair these jersey sweatpants with a hoodie and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Lululemon Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $59 at lululemon (US)

Lulu describes this shirt as an "everyday button-up, but technical. Breathable, quick-drying fabric stands up to hot, go-go-go days." Knowing its overall versatility, getting it for $59 is a great deal. One reviewer called it "My favorite top," and another called it "Airy and flexible."

Lululemon Steady State Half-Zip
Lululemon Steady State Half-Zip: was $128 now $89 at lululemon (US)

You can't beat a classic sweater, and this one can be styled in so many ways, like wearing it with some joggers for your rest day, or with jeans for an evening out.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

