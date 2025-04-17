Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked — shop my 19 favorite spring styles from $14
Shop all the best fitness finds this weekend
With warmer weather settling in, it's likely your fitness wardrobe could use a little update for spring. Not sure where to shop? Lululemon is the go-to fitness brand for many — including myself. While their work out gear tends to run on the pricey side, one of my favorite pro tips is to keep an eye on their We Made Too Much section.
From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. For instance, you can shop the popular Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings starting at $59. If you're looking for the perfect spring workout tee, I recommend the Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt for just $39.
Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so if you're looking for the best discounts, check out all different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite items from Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.
Quick Links
- shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section
- Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband: was $22 now from $14
- Lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks: was $18 now from $14
- Lululemon Cates T-Shirt: was $48 now from $24
- Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now from $34
- Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now from $39
- Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now from $39
- Lululemon Back To Life Sport Bottle: was $72 now $54
- Lululemon License to Train Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $54
- Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now from $69
- Lululemon Steady State Half Zip: was $128 now $89
Lululemon Accessories
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
Socks don't need to be boring! These Lululemon socks have a glittery touch woven in that makes them shimmer. Reviewers like that they're thin enough to wear with a variety of shoe types and assure that they're not itchy.
This Lululemon Insulated Mug lets you sip and stay hydrated in style. It has a 12oz capacity with a leak proof lid and even a built-in coaster. It's insulated to keep your drink at your preferred temperature and is powder coated, which is great if you're using it with sweaty hands after a workout.
Organize your cards and cash in this stylish little pouch that you can easily clip onto your keychain, belt loop or bag. It's also water-repellant, which is great when you're on the go.
This Lululemon sport bottle lets you hit your hydration goals in style. With a 32 oz capacity, it's vacuum insulated to keep your drinks cold for hours. It also has an easy open lid that's a cinch to use.
Lululemon Women's Apparel
If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.
On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
These Lululemon shorts are designed for casual wear, are lightweight and stretchy as well as sweat-wicking. With a high-rise cut and 3.5-inch length, these look super cute with a cropped shirt or hoodie.
I wear this top for yoga and agree with the sentiment that the weightless and buttery soft Nulu fabric means "all you feel is your practice." I'm always reluctant to take mine off.
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach.
Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.
Lululemon Men's Apparel
This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
Pair these jersey sweatpants with a hoodie and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
Lulu describes this shirt as an "everyday button-up, but technical. Breathable, quick-drying fabric stands up to hot, go-go-go days." Knowing its overall versatility, getting it for $59 is a great deal. One reviewer called it "My favorite top," and another called it "Airy and flexible."
You can't beat a classic sweater, and this one can be styled in so many ways, like wearing it with some joggers for your rest day, or with jeans for an evening out.
