Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked — shop my 19 favorite spring styles from $14

With warmer weather settling in, it's likely your fitness wardrobe could use a little update for spring. Not sure where to shop? Lululemon is the go-to fitness brand for many — including myself. While their work out gear tends to run on the pricey side, one of my favorite pro tips is to keep an eye on their We Made Too Much section.

From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. For instance, you can shop the popular Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings starting at $59. If you're looking for the perfect spring workout tee, I recommend the Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt for just $39.

Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so if you're looking for the best discounts, check out all different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite items from Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Lululemon Accessories

Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband: was $22 now $14 at lululemon (US) If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.

Lululemon Insulated Mug 12oz: was $34 now $24 at lululemon (US) This Lululemon Insulated Mug lets you sip and stay hydrated in style. It has a 12oz capacity with a leak proof lid and even a built-in coaster. It's insulated to keep your drink at your preferred temperature and is powder coated, which is great if you're using it with sweaty hands after a workout.

Lululemon Women's Apparel

Lululemon Cates T-Shirt: was $48 now $24 at lululemon (US) If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.

Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now $29 at lululemon (US) On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $34 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $59 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Align Dress: was $148 now $99 at lululemon (US) Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

Lululemon Men's Apparel

Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $58 now $39 at lululemon (US) This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.