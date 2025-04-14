Huge Skechers sneaker and apparel sale — 15 wallet-friendly deals I’d shop right now
Treat your feet to some comfy sneakers
I've purchased plenty of Skechers sneakers in the past and as someone who walks all the time, I've found them all to be generally great and comfortable.
With warmer weather around the corner, I'm currently looking for a pair of walking sneakers to help me log in my daily steps. Fortunately, Amazon is offering a massive sale on Skechers sneakers and apparel with deals from $15.
While it's true that Skechers sales are pretty common, this weekend's sale has more options than usual. Remember, prices will vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options in your size to find the best deals. For more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes guide.
Footwear
Need a new pair of flip-flops for the beach or the pool? These Skechers sandals are durable, dependable and go well with pretty much everything. Their Luxe Foam soles cradle and support the feet.
Calling all Crocs fans! These Skechers Foamies are now on sale starting from $34. Made of molded EVA foam, these provide extra arch support to make them extra comfortable during walks. They also have grippy traction outsoles and dry fast if they get wet.
These Skechers are impressively comfortable thanks to their slip-on design, Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and supportive Goga Mat Arch. They even have a faux fur lining for added coziness.
Elevate your look with these pretty Skechers heels. They're as supportive as can be, with a Luxe Foam comfort footbed and stylish mesh straps. Reviewers on Amazon say they're easy to walk in and go well with summer outfits.
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.
These Skechers look eye-catching thanks to their chunky sole and Skechers logo on the outside. However, they're also super comfortable thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole. Reviewers say that they're great to wear even if you're on your feet all day.
If your job requires that you're on your feet all day, these Skechers Cessnock Food Service shoes are beloved by healthcare and hospitality workers thanks to their slip-in design and Air-Cooled Memory foam insole. They also have non-slip outsoles to keep you steady on your feet.
I'm a big fan of these Skechers' clean look and chunky soles. But they're not just stylish; they're designed for runners. They have an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole to keep your feet cool and comfortable, an ULTRA GO midsole to keep you light on your feet and a super cushioned comfort feel underfoot.
These golf-friendly sneakers are ultra-lightweight and waterproof. They features responsive ULTRA FLIGHT cushioning so that your feet remain relaxed and comfortable no matter what terrain you're walking on.
Apparel
This Skechers Men's Polo is a total steal priced from $13 in certain sizes and colors. Made of Go Dri All Day fabric, it's lightweight, breathable and dries fast. It comes in white, black and three shades of blue.
Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.
Comfortable leggings are always welcome, whether you're at the gym or lounging around the house. We like these because they have exterior side pockets and a cotton-like feel, as well as 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking material.
You don't have to be a pickleball player to appreciate this skort. It's made with Skechers' GO FLEX nylon and spandex blend fabric, which allows for 4-way stretch, moisture wicking, and UPF 40+ properties. We like that it has a built-in breathable mesh inner short with 4.5-inch inseam and exterior side pockets.
Made of Skech-Sweats fleece fabric, this jacket is perfect for getting outdoors. It features a stylish gold-colored zipper and ribbed fabric.
Made of SKECHWEAVE fabric, these pants deliver 4-way stretch, sweat-wicking properties and UPF 40+ sun protection. There's an internal drawcord for an adjustable fit and pockets at the front, and side and back.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
