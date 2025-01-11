The new Luna Ring 2 could be a serious competitor to the Oura Ring — here's why

Oura may be the smart ring brand to beat in 2025, but there's no shortage of new products on the horizon that could very well give the Oura Ring 4 a serious run for the money. One of those is the Luna Ring 2 from Noise, which I just checked out at CES 2025.

A short hands-on demo with the second-generation smart ring has me seriously intrigued with its billing. With promising wellness tech and insights on par with the best smart rings out there, including the latest Oura Ring 4 as well as the Samsung Galaxy Ring, here are three reasons why the new Luna Ring 2 could spell trouble for the competition.

1. The Luna Ring 2 is cheaper than Oura Ring 4

With an estimated starting price of $300, $50 less than the latest Oura Ring, and zero subscription costs (the Oura app is $5.99 a month), the Luna Ring 2 is easier on the wallet both right out of the gate and in the long run compared to its main competitor.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is also subscription-free but starts a full $100 more than the Luna Ring 2.

2. 30 days of battery with optional charging case

On its own, Noise, the brand behind the Luna Ring, estimates it should last between five and six days on a single charge with normal use. That’s a little less than the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring. However, with the optional clamshell-style charging case fully juiced up, users can get closer to 30 days of longevity if they occasionally pop it inside of said charger.

Samsung offers something similar for the Galaxy Ring but there’s no such charging case for the Oura Ring.

3. A free sizing kit and app for Android an iOS

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Finally, both Oura and Samsung highly recommend that users shell out $10 for their respective sizing kits. Noise isn’t following suit. While the brand still suggests a set of plastic dummy rings be sent before purchase for optimal sizing, Luna Ring reps assure me that it won’t cost you a dime.

Personally, I prefer the new Circular Ring 2 digital sizing tool, but if a brand is going to recommend that you pick up a physical kit, I’m glad in this case it’s at least free.

The Noise Luna Ring 2 plays nicely with Android and Apple devices, like Oura but unlike Samsung. Constructed of jet-grade titanium, it's expected to be available in sizes six through thirteen with lots of sleep and energy insights, stress and meal tracking tools, and AI-backed workout coaching features on offer. (Stay tuned for a full review.)

Preorders for the Luna Ring 2 are expected to open later this month with units shipping in March.