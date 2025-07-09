I love the Dyson OnTrac's sense of fun — but now I like their lowest Prime Day price even more

Headphones should be fun. When most of the world makes boring black or white options that don't do anything different, the Dyson OnTrac put the 'fun' back in, err, 'headfuns' with a range of customization options.

Thanks to the Prime Day sales they've become a whole lot cheaper as well. The Dyson OnTrac are down to $299 at Amazon thanks to a massive $200 discount. That's the biggest discount we've ever seen, and there are even reductions on the customizable bits.

Lowest Price! Dyson OnTrac: was $499 now $299 at Amazon The Dyson OnTrac aren't the brand's first headphones, but they bring some extras to the table that make them a compelling option. They sound pretty good, and the ANC is up there with the very best. They're heavy, but comfortable, and the 55 hours of battery is excellent. It's the customizable ear cushions and outer plates that are the most fun, though. This $200 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

The Dyson OnTrac bring some super fun customization options to the table. You can replace the outer panels for other options made out of metal or plastic, which come in different colors and finishes. It can completely change how the headphones look, which is a fun extra.

You can also swap out the ear cushions, which is both a great way to customize the headphones and also make them last longer. After all, the earcups are often the first things to go.

The headphones themselves are good too. I find them pretty comfortable, even though they are slightly heavier than the competition. Sound is good too, if a little restricted in sound stage, and the 55 hours of battery life beats out both Sony and Bose.

They are a more divisive pair of headphones, that's for sure, but I love mine. With a deal like this, it's cheaper than ever to get a pair on your head. The plates and other customization options are also reduced, so you can build your own OnTrac for less.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.