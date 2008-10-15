9 Ways to Ditch Blu-ray

Bye-Bye Blu-ray?
Luckily, it seems that the future of home entertainment will revolve around discless solutions and the industry will forgo Blu-ray and, eventually, DVD in favor of technologies that let you control what you watch, thanks to the Web.
Some critics claim this can’t happen yet because broadband speeds are still too slow for the vast majority of consumers to make use of the new technologies. But in fact, while you may not want to toss your Blu-ray or DVD gear just yet, you can stream or download programming now if you know which products and services to use—and there are more cropping up every day.
Opting to get your media in non-physical formats is appealing not only because of the potential convenience and space savings, but because these alternatives ultimately could provide 24/7 access to a much broader range of home entertainment titles than we’d ever thought possible.
Below we examine the potential of eight disc-free approaches to home entertainment. None is perfect—it is still not always easy to find the movie or TV show you want when you want it for the price you want it in the format you want it—and some products and services are decidedly better than others, but rest assured there are enough options to get you going.
Sorry, Blu-ray, the heat is on.
One additional device that I believe would be a huge contender is the TViX M-6500A/7000A. These devices are impressive, please consider including these devices for any future updates to this article.
The XBOX 360 with the HD is $299. There is no charge for XBOX Live Silver, which is what is required for using the marketplace. You do not need any additional accessories for playing media on the XBOX 360 as the media software works just fine with the included wireless controller.
It is also misinformation to say you can "purchase" any thing through any of these services. The truth is you are paying a significant amount of money to RENT a DRM-infested title with less quality and convenience than physical media.
Add to that the nice little perks you get with many of these options... like expiration dates (Sony's big on the 'Valid for one year' sales gimmick), limits on playback devices, risk of complete loss of 'purchased' media if your hdd crashes, and prices that are barely less than hard media costs.
Blu-Ray quality video is not yet viable even if it's available - and won't be until you can stream BD bitrates with a reasonable chance of success (Years away at best unless you live in Japan).
Also I think that Blu-ray is still the way to go when it comes to picture quality. Which isn't that why we love our hd tvs so much.
One other note. Haven't we all been hearing about these online download limits comming. 250gb a month with movie downloads for a family of 4+ could become an issue with HD. I'm just saying the title is Time to Ditch the discs? bye bye blu ray. Sorry Not really buying it anytime soon.
I don't think you read the reviews very well. Several of the players include true HD video such as the XBOX 360, Apple TV and MCPC.