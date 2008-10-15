Trending

9 Ways to Ditch Blu-ray

Let's get unphysical! Swap those physical discs, like Blu-ray, for on-demand streaming movies. Apple, the console-makers, and others help.

Bye-Bye Blu-ray?

Luckily, it seems that the future of home entertainment will revolve around discless solutions and the industry will forgo Blu-ray and, eventually, DVD in favor of technologies that let you control what you watch, thanks to the Web.

Some critics claim this can’t happen yet because broadband speeds are still too slow for the vast majority of consumers to make use of the new technologies. But in fact, while you may not want to toss your Blu-ray or DVD gear just yet, you can stream or download programming now if you know which products and services to use—and there are more cropping up every day.

Opting to get your media in non-physical formats is appealing not only because of the potential convenience and space savings, but because these alternatives ultimately could provide 24/7 access to a much broader range of home entertainment titles than we’d ever thought possible.

Below we examine the potential of eight disc-free approaches to home entertainment. None is perfect—it is still not always easy to find the movie or TV show you want when you want it for the price you want it in the format you want it—and some products and services are decidedly better than others, but rest assured there are enough options to get you going.

Sorry, Blu-ray, the heat is on.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shakumdown 16 October 2008 00:34
    As the title suggest, this is all about the video capabilities of the devices in this article. Now as I review the opinion of the author on each of the devices, it appears certain elements are left out. These elements include information on things such as dependencies that some devices have on other computer devices. An example of this would be where some devices in this article have such a dependency and require the support of a PC with specific operating system requirements. These dependencies should also be reflect in this article and then included in the scoring charts.

    One additional device that I believe would be a huge contender is the TViX M-6500A/7000A. These devices are impressive, please consider including these devices for any future updates to this article.
  • plbyrd 16 October 2008 00:40
    The pricing info on the XBOX 360 is all wrong.

    The XBOX 360 with the HD is $299. There is no charge for XBOX Live Silver, which is what is required for using the marketplace. You do not need any additional accessories for playing media on the XBOX 360 as the media software works just fine with the included wireless controller.
  • plbyrd 16 October 2008 00:43
    Again, more dis-information! The Media Center PC has the most choices available, especially considering subscription services such as Netflix which stream video directly to the player, just like YouTube. Also, with the MCPC you can put media extenders throughout your house that all provide access to whatever content you can display on the MCPC itself.
  • plbyrd 16 October 2008 00:58
    The Mac Mini and MCPC have EXACTLY THE SAME content available. The Mac Mini has no answer to the MCPC interface for viewing that content. I've had a Vista MCPC for 2 years and haven't had a SINGLE problem with it. Your bias against Microsoft is not becoming of your article. This should be considered a blog entry, not an authoritative and researched article.
  • 16 October 2008 01:18
    Where's the evaluation of video and audio quality? None of the above services come even close to approaching Blu-Ray in picture and audio quality.

    It is also misinformation to say you can "purchase" any thing through any of these services. The truth is you are paying a significant amount of money to RENT a DRM-infested title with less quality and convenience than physical media.
  • 16 October 2008 01:36
    I have to agree with plbyrd on a number of things here. But the one that stands out the most is that the XBox Marketplace does NOT require the subscription membership; you pay *ONLY* the rental fees. Another option that is available for the XBox and PS3 (and eventually the Wii) is PlayOn. Granted- it requires a networked computer to run the thin server app, but this application pulls content off of websites like Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube and streams it to your gaming console. Very easy to set up, and provides great content. I'm on the verge to canceling my cable subscription because of it.
  • 16 October 2008 03:26
    These options are fine if you can stand to watch SD content on your shiny HDTV, I know I can't. It sounds a bit like someone arguing over which has-been actor is "Still the best".

    Add to that the nice little perks you get with many of these options... like expiration dates (Sony's big on the 'Valid for one year' sales gimmick), limits on playback devices, risk of complete loss of 'purchased' media if your hdd crashes, and prices that are barely less than hard media costs.

    Blu-Ray quality video is not yet viable even if it's available - and won't be until you can stream BD bitrates with a reasonable chance of success (Years away at best unless you live in Japan).



  • radguy 16 October 2008 03:32
    Umm first off the mac mini above everything else I disagree. First off the Mac mini as a 950 gma graphics chip. It can play anything? Sure it can handle movies even some HD. But handleing all the different formats at 1080p the way a descently built media center pc can. Not quite capable. Sure anything 720p off of Itunes might be ok but I would much rather go with a dell studio hybrid for a similar product. Not saything the mini is bad just not the top of the list.

    Also I think that Blu-ray is still the way to go when it comes to picture quality. Which isn't that why we love our hd tvs so much.

    One other note. Haven't we all been hearing about these online download limits comming. 250gb a month with movie downloads for a family of 4+ could become an issue with HD. I'm just saying the title is Time to Ditch the discs? bye bye blu ray. Sorry Not really buying it anytime soon.
  • plbyrd 16 October 2008 04:13
    @Dave K

    I don't think you read the reviews very well. Several of the players include true HD video such as the XBOX 360, Apple TV and MCPC.
  • resonance451 16 October 2008 05:12
    The growth of on-demand content has been stunted by and will continue to have difficulty thriving because of the greedy telecommunications companies. The slow speeds and download caps make things very difficult. Higher speeds are very possible, and common in some other countries, while we continue to languish at the bottom of the barrel. The bottom line is these companies want us to pay more when we're getting less, and if we want to enjoy content like this, we need to remove these pointless limitations set about by the "good ol' boys".
