Samsung's Galaxy S9 Will Offer a 'Reimagined' Camera

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is launching in just a couple months, and when it does, it could come with a "reimagined" camera.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung last month filed for a trademark with the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The filing was standard fare with mentions of a variety of consumer electronics, but its desire to use the slogan, "The Camera. Reimagined." caught the eye of observers, including those at Android Headlines, which discovered the filing. Interestingly, smartphones were cited as one place Samsung would want to use the new slogan.

Of course, a trademark filing doesn't say much about what the company has planned and what it might like to do. And there's a chance that the "reimagined" camera might have something to do with another Samsung product. But all signs are pointing to this camera finding its way to the Galaxy S9.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Samsung is planning a major camera update in the Galaxy S9 line. The Galaxy S9 might come with a single-lens camera that's been improved over last year's model. The Galaxy S9+, however, is expected to deliver a vertically aligned dual-lens camera, similar to the iPhone X. A fingerprint sensor will reportedly sit below the cameras.



Samsung also surprised some last month when it unveiled the Galaxy A8. That device didn't come with a dual-lens camera on the back, but it did have a dual-lens array on the front. It's possible that Samsung will deliver the same feature in its Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S9 will reportedly be unveiled in late-February and feature a modest design upgrade and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip inside. A software update featuring more artificial intelligence features also seems likely.

Most reports now say Samsung will release the Galaxy S9 in March.