Sony Disses Apple iPhone Gaming in PSP Ad Video

With games as the top selling type of app on the iTunes App Store, it certainly seems that Apple is taking a bite out of the portable gaming market.
Sony is taking notice and is now on the offensive to push its PSP as the games machines for big boys, and the iPhone is just a tool for texting your grandma and calling your girl.
$9.99? All of these:
- Ape Escape: On the Loose
- Buzz! Master Quiz
- Hot Shots Golf Open Tee
- Justice League Heroes
- LocoRoco 2
- Manhunt 2
- Midway Arcade Treasures: Extended Play
- Patapon 2
- Pinball Hall of Fame
- PixelJunk Monster Deluxe
- Silent Hill: Origins
- The Sims 2
- SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow
- Twisted Metal: Head On
- The Warriors
- Burnout Legends
- Capcom Classics Collection: Reloaded
- Capcom Classics Collection: Remix
- Dark Stalkers: Chaos Tower
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted
- Medal of Honor: Heroes
- Sid Meier’s Pirates