Here’s How the Pixel 3 Will Stand Out Against the New iPhones

Most wireless chargers are single-purpose pucks or pads that simply deliver juice to your phone. But it looks like Google has something much bigger planned for its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones.

According to 9to5Google, the latest version of the Google app revealed the term “Pixel Stand,” which has Google Assistant integration.

This means that in addition to charging your phone, the Pixel Stand will be able to “use your personal info to make suggestions, answer questions and take actions for you when your phone is locked and on your Pixel stand.”



The leak follows a previous discovery in June that Google is working on a category of wireless chargers codenamed dreamliner. So the Pixel Stand could very well be one of those accessories.

Google just launched its first line of Smart Displays in partnership with Google, and based on our testing, they beat Amazon’s Echo show in multiple ways. It’s likely that Google is looking for ways to better leverage accessories to make its phones smarter than the new 2018 iPhones.

This sounds like a better idea that last year's Pixel Buds, which failed to live up to their real-time translation hype.

Sure, you can say “Hey, Siri” to the iPhone, but Google Assistant lets you control a much broader array of smart home gadgets, and it’s smarter and faster than Siri. It’s easy to imagine Google transforming the Pixel 3 into a mini Smart Display with the Pixel Stand.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 phone lineup this October.