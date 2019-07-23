Best Tech Gifts Under $20

View Master Virtual Reality Starter Kit

The View Master VR is an updated version of Mattel’s iconic, cherry-red View Master from the 1980s. It uses Google's Cardboard platform to bring VR experiences to children and nostalgic adults everywhere. Unlike the original Google Cardboard, it supports a greater range of iPhone and Android smartphones.

Each experience pack (sold separately) takes you on a variety of virtual adventures. Just download the app onto your phone, insert the Preview Reel into your View Master, and you can instantly explore 3D images from around the world.