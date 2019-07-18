The 35 Best Google Assistant Skills

What Can Assistant Do For You?

Looking for the beset Google Assistant commands or Google Home skills? We've rounded up all the best Google Assistant commands for your Android phone or Google Home device.

Google's voice-powered assistant can perform a range of tasks and the best part is that it's no longer relegated to Google-built devices like Google Home or the latest Pixel phones. Instead, you can find it on a wide range of devices from the Samsung Galaxy S9 to the Honor 7X. Even iPhone users can download an iOS version of Google Assistant. Read on to find out everything you can do with this Alexa rival. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)